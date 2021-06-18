Twitter India Issued Notice Over Meera Chopra's Online Abuse Case

The Hyderabad cyber crime police issued notice to Twitter India on June 17 in a case related to online rape threats made to actress Meera Chopra on the social media platform. In June last year, Meera had filed a complaint against online trollers for allegedly abusing and threatening her with rape and murder on Twitter. She filed a cyber complaint against the “abusive" trollers with the help of the National Commission for Women (NCW). She was allegedly abused and harassed on social media after a ‘Question and Answer’ session with her followers. The cases were registered under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology.

The Cybercrime department has sent the notice to Twitter India, seeking details of accounts that had posted rape threats to the actress last year. Sources within the Cybercrime department informed CNN-News18 that multiple notices were issued to Twitter in the past but they never responded. If the grievance officer fails to respond now as per new rules then the social media platform will also be subjected to an inquiry, added sources.

For the uninitiated, Meera Chopra had become the target of abusive trolling on social media after she interacted with her fans during an #AskMeera session on Twitter. Meera was asked to say something about Jr NTR, to which she wrote, “I don’t know him. I am not his fan."

Instead of replying to the trolls, Meera sought the help of cybercrime experts and reported the incident as cyberbullying to Hyderabad police. She even took screenshots of some abusive comments made out to her on her Twitter feed and posted them on her handle.

