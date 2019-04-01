LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main Jahan Rahoon

Himesh Reshammiya will be back on screen with Main Jahaan Rahoon.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main Jahan Rahoon
Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh/ Twitter
Loading...
Himesh Reshammiya made his acting debut in 2007 with Aap Kaa Surroor and was last seen acting in Teraa Surroor (2016). For all his fans who have been missing his on-screen presence, it's good news for them.

The singer-producer-composer-lyricist-story writer will be back on screen with Main Jahaan Rahoon, which will be made into a franchise. The news was confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who took to Twitter to share the first of the film. He wrote, "Himesh Reshammiya announces love story... Titled #MainJahanRahoon [will be made into a franchise]... Starring Himesh, who is currently undergoing acting workshops... Directed by Rajesh Sethi [who was associated with Yash Chopra]... Here's the first look of the film." (sic)




Taran continued, "#MainJahanRahoon marks the collaboration of Himesh and lyricist Javed Akhtar, after #NamasteyLondon… Will have seven songs [recordings commenced last year, all songs recorded]… Filming begins 27 Sept 2019 [Yash ji’s birth anniversary] in Delhi and UK… 2020 release." (sic)




Amusingly, the title of Reshammiya's film is inspired by his composition "Main Jahan Rahoon" from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London.

Since the announcement came on April Fools day and Twitter loves having a good laugh at random things, Twitteratis blasted Himesh Reshammiya starrer with funny memes.

Sample some of these tweets:
















Apart from this, Reshammiya, reportedly, is in talks to make a biopic on army officer Bishnu Shrestha who fought forty armed hijackers single-handedly.

Follow @news18movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram