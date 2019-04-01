Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main Jahan Rahoon
Himesh Reshammiya will be back on screen with Main Jahaan Rahoon.
Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh/ Twitter
The singer-producer-composer-lyricist-story writer will be back on screen with Main Jahaan Rahoon, which will be made into a franchise. The news was confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who took to Twitter to share the first of the film. He wrote, "Himesh Reshammiya announces love story... Titled #MainJahanRahoon [will be made into a franchise]... Starring Himesh, who is currently undergoing acting workshops... Directed by Rajesh Sethi [who was associated with Yash Chopra]... Here's the first look of the film." (sic)
Himesh Reshammiya announces love story... Titled #MainJahanRahoon [will be made into a franchise]... Starring Himesh, who is currently undergoing acting workshops... Directed by Rajesh Sethi [who was associated with Yash Chopra]... Here's the first look of the film: pic.twitter.com/rnMW0fEQTz— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019
Taran continued, "#MainJahanRahoon marks the collaboration of Himesh and lyricist Javed Akhtar, after #NamasteyLondon… Will have seven songs [recordings commenced last year, all songs recorded]… Filming begins 27 Sept 2019 [Yash ji’s birth anniversary] in Delhi and UK… 2020 release." (sic)
#MainJahanRahoon marks the collaboration of Himesh and lyricist Javed Akhtar, after #NamasteyLondon... Will have seven songs [recordings commenced last year, all songs recorded]... Filming begins 27 Sept 2019 [Yash ji's birth anniversary] in Delhi and UK... 2020 release.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019
Amusingly, the title of Reshammiya's film is inspired by his composition "Main Jahan Rahoon" from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London.
Since the announcement came on April Fools day and Twitter loves having a good laugh at random things, Twitteratis blasted Himesh Reshammiya starrer with funny memes.
Sample some of these tweets:
Hahahaha..nice April Fool joke— barun kumar (@cavarun12) April 1, 2019
Thank god it's April Fool.. I don't mind getting fooled for such movies— subbu.. (@subbu85) April 1, 2019
Meanwhile modiji:- अगर हमारी सरकार आई तो हम इस पर बेन लगा देंगे।— भल्लाल देव (@samonhunt00) April 1, 2019
Bhai tu jahan hai wohi rah...Bas Actor hai iss galatfehmi me mat rah !!! 🙏 @iamvenk @vikas_hl— Rushi (@iamrushi_303) April 1, 2019
Haha isko jaane hi do , vapis mat lana acting me toh khas kr k 😂😂— Roop Mahal (@JagrooP_MahL) April 1, 2019
Apart from this, Reshammiya, reportedly, is in talks to make a biopic on army officer Bishnu Shrestha who fought forty armed hijackers single-handedly.
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket
- 'Can Wear Shorts if too Hot': ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Fans are Fuming
- Uyarntha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan's Look from Tamil Film Revealed
- Here's How Maisie Williams Reacted to Arya Stark's Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene
- PewDiePie Plans to Quit YouTube and No, it's Not Because of T-Series
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s