Twitter is of the Opinion that These Stars Will Remain Synonymous with the Characters They Played
A twitter thread drew up a list of actors and their most cherished role in cinema. Fans are of the opinion that these artists are best remembered for the the particular role they played in a film or TV series.
Image of Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Bryan Cranston, courtesy of Twitter
Media makes stars' image and often leads to actors being perceived as that particular character from a film or TV show they were part of. For instance, Amitabh Bachchan's angry young man image during the early '70s to mid '80s stuck with the actor so much so that people took time to accept him in the roles that he did post '90s. Kick-starting a discussion on similar lines, in a Twitter thread, litany of fans suggested which star according to them is better remembered as the character they played in a certain film.
From Bryan Cranston's Walter White in AMC's Breaking Bad to Chris Evans' Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and from Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean films to Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter series, fans are of the opinion that respective characters will remain synonymous with the actors who played them. See some of the reactions to this social media discussion here:
https://t.co/XNeqJrfm9L pic.twitter.com/nVFFkHs6HF— 🌻 Aya | BTS FESTA | GA📌 (@AyaWPamungkas) June 17, 2019
June 16, 2019
https://t.co/mTXOhnTS6B pic.twitter.com/grySlJRr0h— Nux (@neo_savvy) June 16, 2019
June 16, 2019
June 16, 2019
June 16, 2019
June 16, 2019
June 16, 2019
Elizabeth Moss will always be Offred to me pic.twitter.com/bkE2Ro0wVn— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) June 16, 2019
June 16, 2019
