Baaghi 3's Recreated Song Dus Bahane 2.0 Leads to Lots of 'Copycat' Memes on Twitter
Dus Bahane 2.0 released on Wednesday and not everyone was happy with the recreated version. Many fans said they preferred the original over the new one.
Image: Twitter
The latest victim of the meme makers on social media is Baaghi 3's recently released remix version of the 2005 song Dus Bahane. Dus Bahane 2.0 released on Wednesday and not everyone was happy with the recreated version. Many fans said they preferred the original over the new version. As a result, Twitter was flooded with memes ridiculing not only the song but also the concept of song remakes which led to it.
Dus bahane 2.0 creaters#DusBahane pic.twitter.com/0JstnSyq7Y
— Professor (@_Kalpesh_lohar_) February 12, 2020
Not a single person involved in the making of this song realised that Tiger Shroff is showing 5 fingers for a song called #DusBahane? pic.twitter.com/i1TNgSdu8w — Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) February 12, 2020
Dear Bollywood:
Having to hear re-created songs is such a pain! #DusBahane pic.twitter.com/x51Pudwp01
— Ayaan (@ayaan_mhmd) February 12, 2020
#DusBahane #Baaghi3 1-old songs 2-new remakes of the old songs pic.twitter.com/2CAuSsUDY2 — Saurabh (@saurabhkumar361) February 12, 2020
Old Original songs.....
vs
Their remix/remakes....
#DusBahane #DusBahane2 #Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/nguhuyDYKx
— Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) February 12, 2020
Original song their remake #DusBahane #remake pic.twitter.com/sh7JWrWqKL — मकड़ी मानव️ (@TheMakdiManav) February 12, 2020
Pic 1 : #DusBahane Original song
Pic 2 : #DusBahane Remake song#DusBahane2 pic.twitter.com/WhgmZXfjYs
— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) February 12, 2020
Dus Bahane was originally a song from the 2005 film Dus. It was composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Shaan and KK. The composers had expressed their displeasure towards the remixing of old songs. However, Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan did remix their song and allowed the duo to step in and fix it as best they could when they found out. The new version of the song features the same original vocals with a change in the song's tempo.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Says Wendell Rodricks Encouraged Her to Move to Mumbai When She was 18 To Become a Model
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Windows 7 PCs Not Shutting Down? Here's How You Can Solve the Bug
- Gokulam Kerala FC's Kashmina Devi Eyes Her Second Indian Women's League Trophy
- Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Buds Plus and More: Galaxy Unpacked at a Glimpse