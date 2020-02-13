Take the pledge to vote

Baaghi 3's Recreated Song Dus Bahane 2.0 Leads to Lots of 'Copycat' Memes on Twitter

Dus Bahane 2.0 released on Wednesday and not everyone was happy with the recreated version. Many fans said they preferred the original over the new one.

News18.com

February 13, 2020
Baaghi 3's Recreated Song Dus Bahane 2.0 Leads to Lots of 'Copycat' Memes on Twitter
The latest victim of the meme makers on social media is Baaghi 3's recently released remix version of the 2005 song Dus Bahane. Dus Bahane 2.0 released on Wednesday and not everyone was happy with the recreated version. Many fans said they preferred the original over the new version. As a result, Twitter was flooded with memes ridiculing not only the song but also the concept of song remakes which led to it.

Dus Bahane was originally a song from the 2005 film Dus. It was composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Shaan and KK. The composers had expressed their displeasure towards the remixing of old songs. However, Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan did remix their song and allowed the duo to step in and fix it as best they could when they found out. The new version of the song features the same original vocals with a change in the song's tempo.

