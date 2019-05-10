English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Loses Calm As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Surrogate Goes Into Labour
The news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate going into labour was announced on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Image: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Loading...
The only people who are more excited than Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over their fourth baby is probably the entire world. First Ellen DeGeneres broke the news of the surrogate mother going into labour on air, with Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attending the show with their six grandchildren. And now as soon the good news surfaced online, Twitter users have lost their calm over the upcoming Kardashian.
In the video from the Ellen DeGeneres Show has Kourtney saying, "My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labor." The excited grandmother quips, "So, she's at the hospital." Kris, who was completely shocked by the news, said, "No! What are we doing here?! Come on Ellen."
One user wrote, "@KimKardashian surrogate went into labor... i should be at the hospital rn not studying," while another one reacted by saying, "@KimKardashian congratulations x FOUR MAMA!!!!! May god bless this baby as much as he did your other three- you deserve it!! Xoxo." (sic)
Check out some reactions here:
Kim and the 41-year-old rapper are already parents to North, Saint and Chicago.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the video from the Ellen DeGeneres Show has Kourtney saying, "My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labor." The excited grandmother quips, "So, she's at the hospital." Kris, who was completely shocked by the news, said, "No! What are we doing here?! Come on Ellen."
I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019
One user wrote, "@KimKardashian surrogate went into labor... i should be at the hospital rn not studying," while another one reacted by saying, "@KimKardashian congratulations x FOUR MAMA!!!!! May god bless this baby as much as he did your other three- you deserve it!! Xoxo." (sic)
@KimKardashian surrogate went into labor... i should be at the hospital rn not studying— baren (@bareng__) May 10, 2019
@KimKardashian congratulations x FOUR 😮 MAMA!!!!! 😍😍😍 May god bless this baby as much as he did your other three- you deserve it!! Xoxo 💋— Dåhłîä❕ (@SparkleCookiez) May 10, 2019
Check out some reactions here:
We are ready for our new heir. @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/rF1orfWSRH— angel baby (@carolinemeowza) May 10, 2019
If Kim Kardashian names her baby boy “Archie,” I’m going to riot in the streets. (Her surrogate is in labor, BTW.) #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/1cKU3DBU1j— KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) May 10, 2019
Congrats @KimKardashian on the new babyyyy!!!— shannon poole (@shannonjpoole) May 10, 2019
Kim and the 41-year-old rapper are already parents to North, Saint and Chicago.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
- Andrew Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark
- Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira on Her 21st Birthday, Read His Adorable Post
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results