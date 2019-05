Twitter Loses Calm As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Surrogate Goes Into Labour

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

The only people who are more excited than Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over their fourth baby is probably the entire world. First Ellen DeGeneres broke the news of the surrogate mother going into labour on air, with Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attending the show with their six grandchildren. And now as soon the good news surfaced online, Twitter users have lost their calm over the upcoming Kardashian.In the video from the Ellen DeGeneres Show has Kourtney saying, "My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labor." The excited grandmother quips, "So, she's at the hospital." Kris, who was completely shocked by the news, said, "No! What are we doing here?! Come on Ellen."One user wrote, "@KimKardashian surrogate went into labor... i should be at the hospital rn not studying," while another one reacted by saying, "@KimKardashian congratulations x FOUR MAMA!!!!! May god bless this baby as much as he did your other three- you deserve it!! Xoxo." (sic)Check out some reactions here:Kim and the 41-year-old rapper are already parents to North, Saint and Chicago.Follow @News18Movies for more