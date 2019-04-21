Twitter Loses Its Calm As 'Avengers Endgame' Pre-sale Tickets in India Sold Out Faster Than Tatkal
If you were under the impression that only the Avengers were against the odds to battle Thanos and resurrect half the universe, then you probably didn't try booking the tickets for Avengers: Endgame.
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Marvel fans in India have been patiently awaiting the day for the pre-booking for Marvel Cinematic Universe's 22nd film to begin across the country. Many of them were aware that the tickets would go on sale on Sunday and were ready to secure their spot for the opening show. However, as an 'early surprise' for fans, multiplex operators like PVR began the booking at 9 PM on Saturday. Within minutes, the early birds pounced upon the surprise and the tickets were sold out in a matter of hours.
Fans went into a total frenzy when they found ticketing sites like PayTM and BookMyShow crashed. Soon after the tickets were sold out, fans flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes. But the funniest responses came from the ill-fated ones who were left annoyed as they couldn't grab an early screening of the film.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to this Avengers: Endgame pre-booking chaos.
Avengers: Endgame tickets sold out faster than Tatkal Tickets 😮— Gaurav Rai (@Gaurav_Rai_) April 21, 2019
What a hype 😍#AvengersEndgame
Tickets Availability For #AvengersEndgame Be Like - pic.twitter.com/iGM2kBhyAz— thesarkazmikpage (@sarkazmikpage) April 21, 2019
Kahani #AvengersEndgame Tickets Booking Ki pic.twitter.com/GP8X9anjii— thesarkazmikpage (@sarkazmikpage) April 21, 2019
The amount of effort we put into booking tickets for #AvengersEndgame was a lot more than what #Avengers are doing to defeat Thanos..😂😂— Rishi Thakker (@WatashiWaSugoyy) April 21, 2019
#AvengersEndgame effect🔥— Galatta Media (@galattadotcom) April 21, 2019
MARVEL fans💪#GalattaMemes pic.twitter.com/VQP7zZL0AY
Friend- Bhai tune #AvengersEndgame ke first day first show ke 2 tickets kaise book kar liye...— Mr Sen🇮🇳 (@mai_bhi_single) April 21, 2019
Meanwhile Me... pic.twitter.com/31xkxk9Ixh
Me: Asking some random girl to go for #AvengersEndgame .— House ऑफ Memes (@HouseMemes1) April 21, 2019
Girl: pic.twitter.com/TY4LSdSrME
When I am able to book 1st day 1st show ticket for #AvengersEndgame but my friends didn't— MumbaikarSB 🇮🇳 (@MumbaikarSB) April 21, 2019
My reaction 👇 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/DrYagm3kTN
Yeh avengers ki tickets jis speed se sold out huyi hai, usse speed se mera ex rang badalta tha. 😭😒#yaadaagyiuski— ❤️ (@chaikideewani) April 20, 2019
Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26. The film features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
