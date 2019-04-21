Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Twitter Loses Its Calm As 'Avengers Endgame' Pre-sale Tickets in India Sold Out Faster Than Tatkal

If you were under the impression that only the Avengers were against the odds to battle Thanos and resurrect half the universe, then you probably didn't try booking the tickets for Avengers: Endgame.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Loses Its Calm As 'Avengers Endgame' Pre-sale Tickets in India Sold Out Faster Than Tatkal
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Loading...
We are in the endgame now. If you were under the impression that only the Avengers were against the odds to battle the Mad Titan Thanos and resurrect half the universe, then you probably didn't try booking the tickets for Avengers: Endgame which went up for pre-sale in India on Sunday.

Marvel fans in India have been patiently awaiting the day for the pre-booking for Marvel Cinematic Universe's 22nd film to begin across the country. Many of them were aware that the tickets would go on sale on Sunday and were ready to secure their spot for the opening show. However, as an 'early surprise' for fans, multiplex operators like PVR began the booking at 9 PM on Saturday. Within minutes, the early birds pounced upon the surprise and the tickets were sold out in a matter of hours.

Fans went into a total frenzy when they found ticketing sites like PayTM and BookMyShow crashed. Soon after the tickets were sold out, fans flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes. But the funniest responses came from the ill-fated ones who were left annoyed as they couldn't grab an early screening of the film.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to this Avengers: Endgame pre-booking chaos.




























Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26. The film features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.


Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram