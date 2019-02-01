Twitter Loses Its Calm As Drake Hands Out USD 10,000 in Cash to Two McDonald's Employees

Damn, Drake be eating at McDonalds?! Can’t relate. — Scooberta (@OHHHHshyn) January 31, 2019

Damn , Drake is nice to everybody exept his son — Luuay (@Luuayk14) January 30, 2019

Filling out my @mcdonalds application so I can get a tip from @drake pic.twitter.com/GyQFfZ1OYO — Nicole Lemelle (@nclark140) January 31, 2019

I'm surprised no one put this one yet lol pic.twitter.com/dOorI8bSju — Karen Luna (@unaxluna) January 31, 2019

Rapper Drake has reportedly gifted USD 10,000 in cash to two female McDonald's employees at a Los Angeles outlet. The 32-year-old rapper stopped by one of the branches of the fast food giant over the weekend, and was photographed handing the impressive amount in cash to two female staff members.An eyewitness tweeted a photograph of the exchange, which sees the rapper surrounded by two security guards, whilst holding out the cash to a visibly shocked employee.The good deed comes after his 2018 music video for God's plan showed him handing out thousands of dollars in cash to people in Florida, paying for others' groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the Miami Fire Department and the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.Drake also shared a photo from the outing on Instagram. In the picture, Drake can be seen at the counter, surrounded by bodyguards, talking to a cashier.However, a PR company that works for McDonald's has claimed that the tip was only USD 100 each, reports MTL Blog.Needless to say, his gesture quickly went viral on social media, attracting plenty of playful commentary from the netizens.(With inputs from IANS)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.