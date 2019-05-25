Twitter Not Totally Happy with Netflix Announcing Karan Johar's New Dating Show
On the occasion of Karan Johar's 47th birthday, which falls today, Netflix India announced that the filmmaker will host a dating show on the network.
Image of Filmmaker Karan Johar, courtesy of Netflix India
"This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by Karan Johar. 'What The Love? With Karan Johar', coming to Netflix," read a tweet posted by Netflix India.
Karan, who already has a television talk show Koffee with Karan, replied to the tweet saying, "Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction."
This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix!@BBCStudiosIndia pic.twitter.com/edK73FeDrU— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 25, 2019
Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction https://t.co/5wjAyHdP5N— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 25, 2019
A soon as the post surfaced on Netflix's Twitter handle, fans were divided over the announcement. Some even replied to the post by expressing their unhappiness over the upcoming collaboration. While a few watchers were concerned over seeing too much of Karan, others just ruled out the show based on favouritism he has lent to star kids in the past.
Replying to Netflix India, one user wrote, "We are tired of seeing you everywhere. Give others a chance as well (sic)," while another one said, "smelling Nepotism in Netflix too (sic)."
We are tired of seeing you everywhere. Give others a chance as well— Murad (@taimtimtim) May 25, 2019
smelling Nepotism in Netflix too ...— Hitesh Mehra (@AutomotiveMehra) May 25, 2019
Check out some other reactions here:
Please remember you are Netflix, don't mess with your brand image by bringing in such pathetic content pic.twitter.com/T1oaKmcCOo— Kaamayni (@kaamayni) May 25, 2019
All you needed to give him was gossips . He doesn’t care about shows , does he ?— Mahima Parmar (@sarcasticmaniac) May 25, 2019
I shifted to Netflix to get away from karan johat and alike . Please do not bring them there— Shruti Jain (@cuteca) May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019
Karan is the son of Hiroo Johar and veteran filmmaker Yash Johar. He had made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. He later helmed movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Leone showered love on him on social media by describing him as the "love guru" and "the man who redefined romance in India".
(With Inputs from IANS)
