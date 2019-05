Twitter Not Totally Happy with Netflix Announcing Karan Johar's New Dating Show

This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix!@BBCStudiosIndia pic.twitter.com/edK73FeDrU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 25, 2019

Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction https://t.co/5wjAyHdP5N — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 25, 2019

We are tired of seeing you everywhere. Give others a chance as well — Murad (@taimtimtim) May 25, 2019

smelling Nepotism in Netflix too ... — Hitesh Mehra (@AutomotiveMehra) May 25, 2019

Please remember you are Netflix, don't mess with your brand image by bringing in such pathetic content pic.twitter.com/T1oaKmcCOo — Kaamayni (@kaamayni) May 25, 2019

All you needed to give him was gossips . He doesn’t care about shows , does he ? — Mahima Parmar (@sarcasticmaniac) May 25, 2019

I shifted to Netflix to get away from karan johat and alike . Please do not bring them there — Shruti Jain (@cuteca) May 25, 2019

Filmmaker Karan Johar's fans got a surprise gift on his 47th birthday on Saturday. Netflix India announced that he will host a dating show on the platform where he will spread a "whole lotta love"."This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by Karan Johar. 'What The Love? With Karan Johar', coming to Netflix," read a tweet posted by Netflix India.Karan, who already has a television talk show Koffee with Karan, replied to the tweet saying, "Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction."A soon as the post surfaced on Netflix's Twitter handle, fans were divided over the announcement. Some even replied to the post by expressing their unhappiness over the upcoming collaboration. While a few watchers were concerned over seeing too much of Karan, others just ruled out the show based on favouritism he has lent to star kids in the past.Replying to Netflix India, one user wrote, "We are tired of seeing you everywhere. Give others a chance as well (sic)," while another one said, "smelling Nepotism in Netflix too (sic)."Check out some other reactions here:Karan is the son of Hiroo Johar and veteran filmmaker Yash Johar. He had made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. He later helmed movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.Celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Leone showered love on him on social media by describing him as the "love guru" and "the man who redefined romance in India".(With Inputs from IANS)