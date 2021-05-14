Twitter Outraged After Ram Gopal Varma Release Poster of Dangerous

Known for his controversial films and statements, film director Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known by his initials RGV, has courted a fresh objection as he outraged Twitter users after releasing the poster of his new film Dangerous. According to RGV, his latest flick is 'India's first lesbian crime/action film'. Talking about the movie, the director said the film is about two women who fall in love with each other after having bad experiences with men in the past.

Sharing the movie’s poster on Twitter, the director said that in the movie, women’s intense affair throws them into crime which leads to a “dangerous” climax.

DANGEROUS is about 2 women who because of bad experiences with men, passionately fall in love with each other and their intense affair throws them into the midst of DANGEROUS criminals and even more DANGEROUS cops which leads to a DANGEROUS climax #DangerousGirls #SparkSagar1 pic.twitter.com/Q6pphr7dsD— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 12, 2021

The Twitter users hit out at RGV for insinuating that homosexuality can only arise after a bad heterosexual experience. Many users also lashed out at him for making a movie badly portraying lesbian experiences.

Bad experiences with any gender doesn't change a person's sexuality. If this was the case then every women would have been a lesbian.— Poonam Sharma (@PoonamSharma__) May 12, 2021

What the hell, you just reduced the existence of lesbians, bi, and pan women to "bad experiences with men". What is wrong with you!— Ghazal Khanna (@syahiunboxed) May 12, 2021

Dear Ram Gopal Varma, u might b a wonderful artist, but publicising a story with the intention of pleasing queerphobic cis men who fetishize lesbians is morally wrong. U might win but at the cost of becoming a bad person.— Lokeshwaran (@eeshwararaju) May 13, 2021

@RGVzoomin Sir please we are expecting good movies from you not like this LESBIAN or GAY Crime stories because I'm the big fan of you I'm also thinking same on your style only my friends and family members are told me your attitude and thinking is different .— Sudhakar Chendi (@SudhakarChendi4) May 13, 2021

Bad experiences with men does not make anyone chose to be a lesbian. Sexual orientation is not a choice but an identity - just like I did not chose to be heterosexual.— Madhumitha (@madhumithav8) May 13, 2021

Wow , so women have to go through bad experiences to be gay? The poster looks like a C grade semi porn film .This is not representation, this movie is through and through created for male fantasy.— Tanya (Taylor's version) (@Tanya_swiftie_) May 13, 2021

The trailer of the movie has been released on Youtube and has received over 7 lakh views so far. Hours after the trailer was released, RGV has been tweeting every hour about this film.

DANGEROUS is the 1st film where the love story between 2 women is treated with as much seriousness as man woman ROMEO JULIETT and LAILA MAJNU https://t.co/gnkg6200Ec pic.twitter.com/RocD5BS50Y— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 13, 2021

The extreme intensity of @NainaGtwets and the incredible vulnerability of ⁦@_apsara_rani⁩ is the perfect cocktail mixture of their love https://t.co/gnkg6200Ec pic.twitter.com/acrBOk0bYl— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 13, 2021

Me briefing a love scene to the DANGEROUS girls @NainaGtweets and ⁦@_apsara_rani⁩ ..Here is DANGEROUS trailer ..India’s first love story between 2 women https://t.co/gnkg6200Ec pic.twitter.com/i2VvEGpcbf— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 14, 2021

Before the start of the trailer, a disclaimer comes up stating that section 377 has been repealed by the Supreme Court of India. In the trailer, both female leadscan be seen frolicking and romancing each other in bikinis at the beach. From the trailer, it seems that both lovers are on the run from cops and robbers to save their love.

Earlier, RGV had claimed that Dangerous is the first film post the repealing of Section 377 by the Supreme Court. The Apex Court had in September 2018 repealed Section 377 of IPC.

DANGEROUS is the first film to be made on LESBIANS post repealing of section 377 by the honourable Supreme Court https://t.co/PsA1ErrN5J https://t.co/O6EBatwYTg #DangerousLesbians pic.twitter.com/0f4FWbSVDz— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 11, 2020

The movie starring Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani in lead roles is produced by Spark Production. The film will release on OTT platformSpark and the date of release is yet to be announced.

