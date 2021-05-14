Twitter Outraged After Ram Gopal Varma Release Poster of Dangerous

movies

Ram Gopal Varma recently released the poster of his upcoming film, Dangerous, which according to him is India's first lesbian crime/action film.

Known for his controversial films and statements, film director Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known by his initials RGV, has courted a fresh objection as he outraged Twitter users after releasing the poster of his new film Dangerous. According to RGV, his latest flick is 'India's first lesbian crime/action film'. Talking about the movie, the director said the film is about two women who fall in love with each other after having bad experiences with men in the past.

Sharing the movie’s poster on Twitter, the director said that in the movie, women’s intense affair throws them into crime which leads to a “dangerous” climax.

The Twitter users hit out at RGV for insinuating that homosexuality can only arise after a bad heterosexual experience. Many users also lashed out at him for making a movie badly portraying lesbian experiences.

The trailer of the movie has been released on Youtube and has received over 7 lakh views so far. Hours after the trailer was released, RGV has been tweeting every hour about this film.

Before the start of the trailer, a disclaimer comes up stating that section 377 has been repealed by the Supreme Court of India. In the trailer, both female leadscan be seen frolicking and romancing each other in bikinis at the beach. From the trailer, it seems that both lovers are on the run from cops and robbers to save their love.

Earlier, RGV had claimed that Dangerous is the first film post the repealing of Section 377 by the Supreme Court. The Apex Court had in September 2018 repealed Section 377 of IPC.

The movie starring Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani in lead roles is produced by Spark Production. The film will release on OTT platformSpark and the date of release is yet to be announced.

May 14, 2021