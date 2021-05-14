Twitter Outraged with RGV's Poster of Dangerous, Friends Reunion to Air on May 27

Known for his controversial films and statements, film director Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known by his initials RGV, has courted a fresh objection as he outraged Twitter users after releasing the poster of his new film Dangerous. According to RGV, his latest flick is ‘India’s first lesbian crime/action film’.

The long-awaited Friends cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. Friends: The Reunion, featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was recently moved to tears by a performance honouring her and the late choreographer Saroj Khan, on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. Madhuri celebrates her birthday on May 15, and contestants Pallavi Tolye and Siza Roy dedicated a performance of “Tabah ho gaye" from the 2019 film Kalank to the actress for her special day, as well as ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away last year on July 3.

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’ lives seem to be getting better as the two find love and support in each other. A few years ago, the actress told Zoom TV in an interview that before she fell head over heels in love with Nick, her aunt wanted to fix her match with Mohit Raina who is popular for his role as Mahadev in the mythological show, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

Pooja Hegde has recently recovered from Covid-19. On Thursday, the actress shared a tutorial on the correct usage of a pulse oximeter. The actress delineated the necessary steps to follow while using the device significant to monitor the oxygen levels of the patients fighting with coronavirus.

