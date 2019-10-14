Twitter Pokes Fun at Trailer of Pakistani Film Kaaf Kangana with Hilarious Memes

The trailer of a Pakistani film titled Kaaf Kangana is making rounds on the internet. The film, featuring Sami Khan, Eshal Fayyaz, Ayesha Omer, Fiza Ali and Sajid Hasan in pivotal roles, is said to be a romantic drama. The story is about a rich girl from India who falls in love with a boy from Pakistan.

The trailer begins with a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech about Pakistan and on multiple instances has references to the tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The two minute long video also mentions Kashmir and UNO. Soon after the trailer was released, netizens trolled it with hilarious memes.

Watch upcoming Pakistani movie #KaafKangana trailer - Releasing on Friday 25th October 2019 at Nueplex Cinemas pic.twitter.com/CCY3CQezPx — Nueplex Cinemas (@NueplexCinemas) October 11, 2019

While one of the fans wrote, "Lol aur karo Bollywood ban. After seeing this , I am proud ki Bollywood ne kuch toh ijjat Rakhi hai ... New movies bhi acchi as rhi hain." Another tweeted, "Krk mvie was much better..he himself can give tough competition to these actors."

A number of users called it a parody.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Lol 😂😂😂Ye kya tha.. 2 min me laga bas kahi pagal na ho jayu😭😭Phele to sabko acting sikhao, phir Kashmir lene aana Aukat ek movie banane ki nhi 😂Kashmir chaiyeAise accha acting to Trump kar leta haii 😂😂 — Priyamvada🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Priyamvada22S) October 12, 2019

Me after watching the trailer pic.twitter.com/RGBNOfuMgh — The Rational Points (@TRPspeaks) October 12, 2019

After watching trailer, pakistanis peoples be like😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hxVkYG4TAn — #JusticeForBandhuPrakashAndHisFamily (@RajuYadav17996) October 12, 2019

Kaaf Kangana is written and directed by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. The film was initially scheduled for release on Eid al-Adha, but was delayed later. It will now be released on October 25, 2019.

