1-min read

Twitter Pokes Fun at Trailer of Pakistani Film Kaaf Kangana with Hilarious Memes

The trailer of a Pakistani film titled Kaaf Kangana is making rounds on internet. Social media users are posting some hilarious memes about the film.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Twitter Pokes Fun at Trailer of Pakistani Film Kaaf Kangana with Hilarious Memes
The trailer of a Pakistani film titled Kaaf Kangana is making rounds on internet. Social media users are posting some hilarious memes about the film.

The trailer of a Pakistani film titled Kaaf Kangana is making rounds on the internet. The film, featuring Sami Khan, Eshal Fayyaz, Ayesha Omer, Fiza Ali and Sajid Hasan in pivotal roles, is said to be a romantic drama. The story is about a rich girl from India who falls in love with a boy from Pakistan.

The trailer begins with a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech about Pakistan and on multiple instances has references to the tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The two minute long video also mentions Kashmir and UNO. Soon after the trailer was released, netizens trolled it with hilarious memes.

While one of the fans wrote, "Lol aur karo Bollywood ban. After seeing this , I am proud ki Bollywood ne kuch toh ijjat Rakhi hai ... New movies bhi acchi as rhi hain." Another tweeted, "Krk mvie was much better..he himself can give tough competition to these actors."

A number of users called it a parody.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Kaaf Kangana is written and directed by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. The film was initially scheduled for release on Eid al-Adha, but was delayed later. It will now be released on October 25, 2019.

