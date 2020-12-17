Twitter Reacts to Zayn Malik’s Sister Walihya Marrying Ex-convict

British singer Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha Malik recently got married and now some controversial details about her husband are surfacing.

A report in the Daily Mail states that Waliyha’s husband Junaid Khan is a ‘jobless failed double-glazing salesman.’ The report adds Junaid’s family lives in one of the roughest areas of Bradford and that the neighbours call them as ‘the family from hell.’

The buzz around Waliyha’s marriage started when her brother Zayn and father Yasser Malik did not attend her wedding. She was spotted with her mother Tricia at the wedding venue. The groom is an ex-convict and was arrested in 2017 for hijacking the car of an elderly woman.

It was earlier reported that the father chose to skip her wedding because of the criminal past of Junaid. Waliyha’s wedding happened at younger sister’s Safaa’s home which is near to their parents’ home.

Reportedly, the police fined the party organisers for organising a wedding reception during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, wedding ceremonies are allowed to take place with 15 guests, however, receptions are not allowed. But there were 40 people present at the party.

Netizens are reacting to the controversial news about the new brother-in-law of the former One Direction’s star with one calling it a unique family drama.

Family drama wow so uniqueZAYN MALIK IS COMINGZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION — Beautiful King's Queen (@Sadapoppedt) December 17, 2020

In fact, a Twitter user named Joe said that it was her grandmother who was robbed by Waliyah’s husband Junaid.

She tweeted, “So @zaynmalik sister has married the kid who done an armed robbery on my Nanna a few years back”.

So @zaynmalik sister has married the kid who done an armed robbery on my Nanna a few years back https://t.co/31kWLMd7U8 — Joe (@OgarraJoe) December 14, 2020

However, many people were of the opinion that the headline about Junaid was too harsh while one said, “it's none of our business.”

did yall have to go this hard with the headline pic.twitter.com/reoGs8PtQm — ash (@velvetsilence) December 17, 2020

What is that headline lmao. pic.twitter.com/K6jBibuazl — Shelby (@NibblerBun) December 17, 2020

it's none of our business — 卌₄²⁵ ری رآ (@Zaddy_payno) December 17, 2020

All those who are laughing and saying lmao for the headline that doesn't have any absolute senseTHIS IS COMPLETELY DISGUSTING! — ᴮᴱanu¦⁷ hoseok'sberry (@hopeflwr_) December 17, 2020

Waliyha (22) married Junaid Khan (24) last week in the backyard of her youngest sister Safaa Malik’s house, which is in the same neighbourhood as the parents’ house in Bradford. Her mother, Tricia was present and so were her other sisters, Doniya and Safaa.

The event came just months after Zayn welcomed his daughter with Gigi into the world. Earlier, his youngest sister Safaa (18) had also given birth to a daughter along with husband Martin Tiser.