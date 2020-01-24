Twitter Response to Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole 2.0 is Mixed
'Ole Ole 2.0' from upcoming Saif Ali Khan, Alafa F and Tabu-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has released. Below are some fan reactions to it.
Ole Ole 2.0
The hottest trend in Bollywood is remaking old songs with new twists and remixed beats. The latest addition to this list is ‘Ole Ole 2.0’, a rehashed take of the 1990’s ‘Ole Ole’ song. The original track featured in the movie Yeh Dillagi. Released in 1994, the movie and starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the leading roles.
An iconic hit, ‘Ole Ole’ was recreated for another Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawani Jaaneman. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar. Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics of the catchy song. The original hit number was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.
Here is the tweet by Tips Music announcing the release of the latest song.
SWAG Wahi Purana Firse Dil Deewana Bole 'OLE OLE'#SaifAliKhan's #OleOle 2.0 Out Now: https://t.co/mU886pXQhd Vocals- @_AmitMishra_ #AbhijeetLyrics- @Musicshabbir @SameerAnjaanMusic- @tanishkbagchi #DilipSen #SameerSen#JawaaniJaaneman @nitinrkakkar @poojafilms @kumartaurani— Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) January 22, 2020
People took to Twitter to state their opinion on the remix version of the 90s hit song 'Ole Ole'. One user wrote that they personally did not like the new packaging. Another commented on the Bollywood trend of depending on remakes instead of producing original music.
And here is another one...😐😐😐😐😐#OleOle#oleole#JawaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/FNqMlbun1U— Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) January 22, 2020
Here are some of the other reactions:
#JawaaniJaaneman #SaifAliKhan This comment just imagine Tim dance on ole ole #oleole pic.twitter.com/PN27h2HOKh— Fa10#TeamTiger👉 SAK Virtual Wife😻ام تيمو🇲🇦🇯🇴 (@bebo93dec) January 22, 2020
It's #OleOle day...#SaifAliKhan - then and now! pic.twitter.com/GNALf46jwt— Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) January 22, 2020
Dnt remake of old song pls . Original #oleole was good .👎 For new #oleole .— saanj☘️ (@beingsaanj) January 22, 2020
Tanishk Bagchi, the man of 2019.. back again to ruin another classic song. Congos, whats next one? #OleOle #JawaaniJaaneman https://t.co/jqewWerLEI— Yash (@nayanTarse_) January 22, 2020
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawani Jaaneman hits the screens on January 31, 2020. It has Alaya F and Tabu along with Saif in the leading roles.
Watch the new release Ole Ole 2.0 here:
