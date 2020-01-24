Twitter Response to Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole 2.0 is Mixed

The hottest trend in Bollywood is remaking old songs with new twists and remixed beats. The latest addition to this list is ‘Ole Ole 2.0’, a rehashed take of the 1990’s ‘Ole Ole’ song. The original track featured in the movie Yeh Dillagi. Released in 1994, the movie and starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the leading roles.

An iconic hit, ‘Ole Ole’ was recreated for another Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawani Jaaneman. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar. Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics of the catchy song. The original hit number was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Here is the tweet by Tips Music announcing the release of the latest song.

People took to Twitter to state their opinion on the remix version of the 90s hit song 'Ole Ole'. One user wrote that they personally did not like the new packaging. Another commented on the Bollywood trend of depending on remakes instead of producing original music.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Dnt remake of old song pls . Original #oleole was good .👎 For new #oleole . — saanj☘️ (@beingsaanj) January 22, 2020

Tanishk Bagchi, the man of 2019.. back again to ruin another classic song. Congos, whats next one? #OleOle #JawaaniJaaneman https://t.co/jqewWerLEI — Yash (@nayanTarse_) January 22, 2020

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawani Jaaneman hits the screens on January 31, 2020. It has Alaya F and Tabu along with Saif in the leading roles.

Watch the new release Ole Ole 2.0 here:

