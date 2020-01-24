Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Twitter Response to Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole 2.0 is Mixed

'Ole Ole 2.0' from upcoming Saif Ali Khan, Alafa F and Tabu-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has released. Below are some fan reactions to it.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Twitter Response to Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole 2.0 is Mixed
Ole Ole 2.0

The hottest trend in Bollywood is remaking old songs with new twists and remixed beats. The latest addition to this list is ‘Ole Ole 2.0’, a rehashed take of the 1990’s ‘Ole Ole’ song. The original track featured in the movie Yeh Dillagi. Released in 1994, the movie and starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the leading roles.

An iconic hit, ‘Ole Ole’ was recreated for another Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawani Jaaneman. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar. Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics of the catchy song. The original hit number was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Here is the tweet by Tips Music announcing the release of the latest song.

People took to Twitter to state their opinion on the remix version of the 90s hit song 'Ole Ole'. One user wrote that they personally did not like the new packaging. Another commented on the Bollywood trend of depending on remakes instead of producing original music.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawani Jaaneman hits the screens on January 31, 2020. It has Alaya F and Tabu along with Saif in the leading roles.

Watch the new release Ole Ole 2.0 here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram