Twitter Reviews Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Kalank Through Hilarious Memes
Planning to watch Kalank? You may want to check out these review memes first.
Twitter is having a field day reviewing Kalank through memes.
However, despite it being picturesque, grand and loaded with a stellar star-cast—Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt—the film has failed to impress critics and audiences alike.
News18’s Rajeev Masand rated the film 2/5. In his review, he wrote, “For all its picture-perfect imagery and gorgeous lighting, the terrific dancing by both Alia Bhatt and especially Madhuri Dixit, and for all the beauty poured into every frame, the film ultimately comes off stuffy and over-crowded. It’s too ‘designed’ and leaves very little room for the characters to breathe. Every turn choreographed, every moment timed, watching Kalank ultimately feels like staring at a family photograph in which everyone’s sucking in their stomachs and holding their breath.”
With a big-production film bombing yet again, Twitter was sure to have a field day with netizens reviewing the film the way they love it best—through memes. Everything from the film’s dialogues to stills from Game of Thrones and other older films have been used to hilarious effect.
One user shared Alia’s wedding photo from the film with the dialogue “Humse zyada bardbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya me” with the caption “Audience after watching Kalank. #KalankReview.”
Audience after watching Kalank. #KalankReview pic.twitter.com/FxGps5Bb2y— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2019
Another shared an image of Madhuri dancing to the film’s song Tabah Ho Gaye and wrote alongside, “Audience after watching Kalank. #KalankReview.”
Audience after watching Kalank. #KalankReview @sagarcasm pic.twitter.com/sgihs7zIrp— Prashant (@prashant_7_) April 17, 2019
You can check out other hilarious memes here.
#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/wF7AONR4mz— Amar pal singh bhalla (@SARDARpirate) April 17, 2019
Audience looking for good story, plot, screenplay, entertainment in kalank. #KalankReview pic.twitter.com/bFdxBztsdv— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 17, 2019
#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/MBhXlH313w— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 17, 2019
How's film ? #KalankReview— SharmaJi ka ladka (@Pranjultweet) April 17, 2019
Audience after watching - pic.twitter.com/sTAsgIEH54
Audience while watching #Kalank movie in cinema hall. pic.twitter.com/KrXCLv9Hx3— Akshay | ಅಕ್ಷಯ | अक्षय (@AkshayKatariyaa) April 17, 2019
After #KalankReview review— Kundan Banrasi (@Imbanarasi) April 17, 2019
KJo be like... pic.twitter.com/TuQvF28VMg
Audience just after watching movie for 5 mins.#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/gto9nt09EQ— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) April 17, 2019
#kalank #KalankReview— Jay Salia (@JaySalia997) April 17, 2019
Entire bollywood industry after seeing a big production movie flop: pic.twitter.com/X2ZwEYBzEk
Audience to Karan Johar, after watching Kalank:#KalankReview #kalank pic.twitter.com/tn9gBdJSmW— 🔅 (@Kashyap_ocean) April 17, 2019
* My friend who went to watch Kalank in PVR *— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 17, 2019
Me : Kalank Acha laga Kya ?
Friend :#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/kGEoUkQqGT
