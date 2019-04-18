SPONSORED BY
2-min read

Twitter Reviews Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Kalank Through Hilarious Memes

Planning to watch Kalank? You may want to check out these review memes first.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Twitter Reviews Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Kalank Through Hilarious Memes
Twitter is having a field day reviewing Kalank through memes.
Kalank, Abhishek Varman’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali-esque magnum opus, released after much wait in theatres on Wednesday.

However, despite it being picturesque, grand and loaded with a stellar star-cast—Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt—the film has failed to impress critics and audiences alike.

News18’s Rajeev Masand rated the film 2/5. In his review, he wrote, “For all its picture-perfect imagery and gorgeous lighting, the terrific dancing by both Alia Bhatt and especially Madhuri Dixit, and for all the beauty poured into every frame, the film ultimately comes off stuffy and over-crowded. It’s too ‘designed’ and leaves very little room for the characters to breathe. Every turn choreographed, every moment timed, watching Kalank ultimately feels like staring at a family photograph in which everyone’s sucking in their stomachs and holding their breath.”

With a big-production film bombing yet again, Twitter was sure to have a field day with netizens reviewing the film the way they love it best—through memes. Everything from the film’s dialogues to stills from Game of Thrones and other older films have been used to hilarious effect.

One user shared Alia’s wedding photo from the film with the dialogue “Humse zyada bardbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya me” with the caption “Audience after watching Kalank. #KalankReview.”




Another shared an image of Madhuri dancing to the film’s song Tabah Ho Gaye and wrote alongside, “Audience after watching Kalank. #KalankReview.”




You can check out other hilarious memes here.































