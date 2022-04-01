Twitter Reviews John Abraham's Attack, Calls it 'Hollywood Level, India's Marvel Film'

John Abraham’s next action flick Attack is all set to release today, April 1 and the early reviews from netizens seem that the film has managed to impress them. The trailer was dropped last month and it reminded fans of films like Iron Man and Captain America from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars John as a super-soldier with an advanced AI system. The trailer hinted at John being used as a human subject for a scientific project. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

One user on Twitter wrote, “BROOOOO #Attack is soooo good My goshhhh HOLLYWOOD level movie from #India. If you liked #Uri, you’ll LOVE #JohnAbraham’s Attack. It’s like India’s Marvel Film. Next Level man. @TheJohnAbraham @Rakulpreet @Asli_Jacqueline"

Another Twitter review read, “#Attack is an adrenaline pumping action packed ride that is no less in technique n style than a Hollywood film! ⁦@TheJohnAbraham⁩ is a SUPER soldier! ⁦@Rakulpreet⁩ is adorable! ⁦@LakshyaRajAnand makes a fantastic debut! @Asli_Jacqueline⁩ looks fab! WINNER!"

“mark my words #Attack movie is one of the unique Action Movie you’ve never seen movies in Bollywood / South industry You have seen all the old action films till now, Attack is very different from them," wrote another user.

When the trailer had released, it had received a similar kind f response, with people comparing it with Hollywood films. Many fans praised it for its VFX and music. “Holy Cow!! The direction, camera angles, CGI & AI implementation…just wow Finally something we can call Hollywood with a face of Bollywood… Can’t wait to watch," one of the comments under the trailer on YouTube read. “This is gonna give next level experience in theatre with that BGM and Back to Back Action Sequence," added another.

A few also compared it with Hollywood’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “A perfect combo of Iron Man and Captain America," a fan wrote. “It’s a starting of Indian Avengers and he is Tony stark," read another comment.

Backed by JA Entertainment, Attack is John Abraham’s brainchild with the script co-written by Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. The film is directed by Lakshya Anand.

