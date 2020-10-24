Twitter Sees Rahul Vaidya As Bigg Boss 14 Potential Winner, Declares Him 'the Next Gautam Gulati'

It seems history is repeating itself in the controversial Bigg Boss house and Rahul Vaidya might be the next Gautam Gulati of the show, according to fans. A section of social media users came out in support of singer Rahul Vaidya after actress Pavitra Punia accused him of passing misogynistic remarks on her in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14.

The incident happened after an episode where Pavitra had mentioned that if Abhinav Shukla had been single, she would go on a date with him. Abhinav is married to TV actress Rubina Dilaik and the couple is also part of the show. On Friday's episode, Rahul said that Pavitra has a crush on Abhinav and that is why she favours him in everything.

Pavitra had a major fight with Rahul after she was told that the latter was telling other inmates that she had a crush on Abhinav Shukla. The use of "crush" word did not go down well with Pavitra. "Tumhare jaise mard hote hain jo auraton pe lanchhan lagaate hain (men like you defame women)," Pavitra said during her spat with Rahul.

However, Pavitra's behaviour has irked a lot of people. Many social media users feel that she unnecessarily picks up a fight. Many users compared Rahul to Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati.

Some also believe that it is an indication of Rahul becoming a potential winner of the show, as one fan tweeted, “Rahul Vaidya is the new Gautam Gulati. Mark my words, the way everyone is excluding him, he will become stronger.”

Rahul Vaidya is the new Gautam Gulati. Mark my words, the way everyone is excluding him, he will become stronger. #BiggBoss14 #rahulvaidya #BiggBoss2020 — jalpari (@chachachudry) October 23, 2020

Rahul vaidya is next Gautam gulati, winner of #BB14 congrats in Advance 😇😂😂😂 what a Game!!! — Ashish Kamble (@iamvicky1991) October 23, 2020

Is he going to be another @TheGautamGulati??? he is the only honest and real personality in #BB14 house.#RahulVaidya#WeSupportRahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/ylTORfqLie — Nahed Hasan (@nahedhasan1021) October 23, 2020

Fans are praising Rahul for his "no-nonsense" attitude and "honesty" which reminds them of Gautam Gulati, who won several hearts during his stint on Bigg Boss.