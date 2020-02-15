Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale

#RealWinnerShehnaaz, #SidharthShukla and #OurWinnerRashami were top trends hours before the 'Bigg Boss 13' finale, set to air on Saturday evening.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale
(L to R) Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill

After clocking more than four months of run episodic run, Bigg Boos 13 is finally going to host its season wrap episode tonight, on Saturday. Ahead of the finale, show host Salman was seen preparing for his performance during the night as he announces the winner this season.

View this post on Instagram

This is it and may be the other one also

A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello) on

Contestants in the running to be crowned the champion of Bigg Boss 13 are Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabbra and Aarti Singh.

Before the finale airs later in the evening on Saturday, contestants Shahnaaz, Rashami and Sidharth emerged as top trending BB celebrities on Twitter. While the hashtag OurWinnerRashami gathered close to 60,000 tweets, #SidharthShukla trended with close to 83,000 tweets. Meanwhile, one of the favourite contestants to win Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz trended top with #RealWinnerShehnaaz gathering more than 1.5 lakh tweets at the time of publishing this piece.

While Asim, Aarti and Paras are also in the running to be declared as the Bigg Boss 13 winner, seems like for fans Shehnaaz is the champion this season already.

Meanwhile, #BiggBoss13 finale also gathered 1.04 lakh tweets by afternoon, making it one of the top trends on Twitter in India. Fans tagged their favourite contestants' names and showed their support as the big night draws in closer. Bigg Boss 13 host Salman too is all set to declare the winner in Saturday's finale episode.

