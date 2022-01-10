Twitter Slams Ilaiyaraaja’s Collaboration With MeToo Accused Susi Ganesan For His Next

Filmmaker Susi Ganesan has announced that he has roped in noted music composer Ilayaraja to score music for his next film titled Venjam Theerthaayadaa. He has shared a picture with the music maestro on Twitter to inform everyone about the development. The announcement, however, did not go down well with the Twitter users, who criticised Ilayaraja for collaborating with #Metoo accused Susi Ganesan.

Twitter users expressed their anger and disappointment over the collaboration of legendary composer with “sexual harassment accused”.

Ganeshan on Friday shared the picture of himself with Ilayaraja, saying that he is “Happy to join the Maestro.”

Soon after his Twitter, singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacted to the development and said that she was disappointed with the music maestro. “Doesn’t Raja sir or his team know they are propping and working with a molester who is harassing the women who spoke up?” she asked.

Vanjam Theerthayada. Wow. That’s more or less what this director has been doing to Leena. Doesn’t Raja sir or his team know they are propping and working with a molester who is harassing the women who spoke up? https://t.co/YwVCckP1q4— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 7, 2022

Many Twitter users also expressed their anger and disappointment over the collaboration between director Ganeshan and Ilayraja. Here are a few reactions-

No wonder LeenaManimekalai is having a hard time. #Abusers like #SusiGanesan goes to any extent, until the victim go six feet below the ground. Or probably will never stop until the body dries out of blood. Take a stand, Please 🙏🏾 One can’t abuse people & get away with it. https://t.co/FExHHPiFi5 — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) January 7, 2022

So called industry legends continuing to work with abusers and thereby validating them and doing injustice to the survivors! 🤦‍♂️ After seeing GVM’s constant collaboration with Karthik, this is next level of disappointment! ☹️ https://t.co/2zSRiYvFeh— Paramesh (@r_param) January 8, 2022

Not surprised but disappointed… https://t.co/Iq5tuKfZPT— Kite has a tail, can a monkey fly? (@edakkumudakku) January 8, 2022

Wtf?!!didnt xpect that maestro wud work with an abuser 😒😒 https://t.co/uUDq805CBu— BuffedUpJoon⁷🇮🇳 (@varsri7) January 7, 2022

Now Maestro doing a project with a accused of #MeToo case, he was accused by many Women's for sexually harassing them in various means.But he continues to harass all the survivors but people ignore all do project with him ..mm…. https://t.co/cAKrhXHrbW https://t.co/iEsNmemx9p — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) January 7, 2022

Director Ganeshan was accused by director Leena of sexual harassment in 2018. She had levelled allegations against him in a Facebook post. Ganeshan refuted the allegations and filed a defamation case against her.

No wonder LeenaManimekalai is having a hard time. #Abusers like #SusiGanesan goes to any extent, until the victim go six feet below the ground. Or probably will never stop until the body dries out of blood. Take a stand, Please 🙏🏾 One can’t abuse people & get away with it. https://t.co/FExHHPiFi5 — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) January 7, 2022

On January 1, 2022, director Susi Ganeshan announced the title of his next film Vanjam Theerththaayadaa. He is yet to reveal the cast and crew of the upcoming film. The director indicated that the production of the film was in progress.

The story of the movie is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Madurai. The title and poster released by the filmmaker suggest that the movie will be a revenge drama.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.