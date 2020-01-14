Twitter Strongly Reacts Over Todd Phillips Getting Oscar Nod for Joker

It is a time for celebration for filmmaker Todd Phillips who just received his first Oscar nomination for Best Director. Apart from that he also received a Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Joker.

As is often the case, while picking nomination for the Best Director category, the Academy did not include a single female director despite a variety of films from women directors.

This was not well received by fans who took to Twitter to express their outrage over female directors being snubbed. What was unexpected was the fact that Todd Phillips bear the brunt of the outrage on Twitter.

Most Twitter users pointed out names like Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig as directors who deserved a nomination more than Todd Phillips. Nevertheless, some fans came to the rescue of Todd Phillips stating that he deserved the nomination as much as the other directors who were snubbed.

Todd Phillips over Greta Gerwig or Noah Baumbach is a joke. https://t.co/93tRPu1S6S — Will Darbyshire (@willdarbyshire) January 13, 2020

Folks are freaking out over the lacking of female directors being nominated and I can agree that the inclusion is important, but the only director I think of being worthy is Greta Gerwig for Little Women and I'd push out Todd Phillips.https://t.co/F81Z8VSwun — Corbin Kingery (@CorbinKingery) January 13, 2020

Understand the dismay at lack of female representation in best director #OscarNoms, don't understand why anger is directed at Todd Phillips. a. He's not responsible for nominations b. It's ridiculous to claim that a movie that had the impact 'Joker' had should not be included — WeeBird (@wee_design) January 13, 2020

I’m upset that women were paid dust in the directors category this oscar season, but it doesn’t mean that Todd Phillips didn’t deserve a nomination any less pic.twitter.com/vYERUNAcK1 — ange (@wondrousdiana) January 13, 2020

Does it suck that no female directors were nominated for Director this morning? YES. But did Todd Phillips do a hell of a job directing Joker? To me, also YES. This isn’t a Green Book situation. Todd crushed it. Don’t target a person for your frustrations. I’d have Greta in too. pic.twitter.com/p5f7cjvY11 — Scott Yager (@SHOTOFYAGER) January 13, 2020

Apart from Todd Phillips, other male directors nominated for Best Director include Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-Ho, and Sam Mendes.

Todd Phillips was previously nominated in 2007 for Best Adapted Screenplay for his satirical film Borat. Apart from Best Director, Picture, and Adapted Screenplay, Joker was nominated in eight other categories including Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor. The Oscars 2020 will be held on February 9.

