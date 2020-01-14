Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Strongly Reacts Over Todd Phillips Getting Oscar Nod for Joker

Twitter users called out the Academy for not including any female directors for the Oscar despite some exceptional women directorial films released throughout 2019.

January 14, 2020
Twitter Strongly Reacts Over Todd Phillips Getting Oscar Nod for Joker
It is a time for celebration for filmmaker Todd Phillips who just received his first Oscar nomination for Best Director. Apart from that he also received a Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Joker.

As is often the case, while picking nomination for the Best Director category, the Academy did not include a single female director despite a variety of films from women directors.

This was not well received by fans who took to Twitter to express their outrage over female directors being snubbed. What was unexpected was the fact that Todd Phillips bear the brunt of the outrage on Twitter.

Most Twitter users pointed out names like Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig as directors who deserved a nomination more than Todd Phillips. Nevertheless, some fans came to the rescue of Todd Phillips stating that he deserved the nomination as much as the other directors who were snubbed.

Apart from Todd Phillips, other male directors nominated for Best Director include Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-Ho, and Sam Mendes.

Todd Phillips was previously nominated in 2007 for Best Adapted Screenplay for his satirical film Borat. Apart from Best Director, Picture, and Adapted Screenplay, Joker was nominated in eight other categories including Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor. The Oscars 2020 will be held on February 9.

