Twitter Suspends Kangana Ranaut's Account, She Terms it 'Death of Democracy'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended by the micro-blogging site. This decision comes after she recently posted messages against the regulation guidelines on Twitter, reported a website. In a series of messages, the actress had made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after assembly election results were declared recently. Kangana had demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee-led TMC won the recent election in the state, defeating BJP.

Responding to Twitter suspending her account, Kangana posted a video on Instagram and termed the move “death of democracy" with hashtags ‘Bengal Burning’ and ‘Bengal Violence’.

Meanwhile, Kangana is also facing flak from netizens for saying that people using oxygen cylinders amid coronavirus should ‘return’ their share back to nature.

“Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees," she wrote on Twitter recently.

Earlier too, Kangana has been criticised for her “insensitive remarks” about the farmers’ protests that she shared on social media.

Last year, a writ petition was filed in the Bombay High Court that sought suspension of her Twitter account for “spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets,” reported a website.

