Twitter Suspends Kangana Ranaut's Account, Radhe is Salman Khan's Shortest Film

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended by the micro-blogging site. This decision comes after she recently posted messages against the regulation guidelines on Twitter, reported a website.

In a series of messages, the actress had made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after assembly election results were declared recently. Kangana had demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee-led TMC won the recent election in the state, defeating BJP.

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set for May 13 release. The Prabhudheva-directed film will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release. It is also for the first time that a major Bollywood film is exploring the pay-per-view format, which has become popular in COVID times.

It will be released in theatres in over 40 countries while adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government. Simultaneously, it would also stream on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and release on DTH operators Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. Radhe will be available on ZeePlex at Rs 249.

Indian Idol 12 has been entertaining fans with the talented singers and musicians it has got on board this season. Now, as the new season gears up for its final few weeks, we take a look at the major highlights from the latest edition.

Anu Malik has been long associated with the Indian Idol brand. However, in the wake of #MeToo charges he was dropped as a judge on the show. However, in the latest season, he has not only been a special guest but also returned to judge some of the latest episodes in the show.

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services.

“See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including “Black Widow," “Eternals" and a “Black Panther" sequel.

Following Kangana Ranaut’s account suspension from Twitter, designers Rimzim Dadu and Anand Bhushan have announced that they have removed all images of the actress from their social media pages and vowed to never work with her. Rimzim took to her Instagram stories to make the announcement and shared a picture of the actress.

“Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge not to engage in any future association with her," she wrote.

