MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Twitter Suspends Ramayan Actor Arun Govil’s Fake Account

Twitter Suspends Ramayan Actor Arun Govil’s Fake Account

Actor Arun Govil, who played lord Ram in epic TV show Ramayan, had complained about a fake Twitter handle run in his name. It has been suspended now.

Share this:

Actors Arun Govil and Suil Lahiri, who became household names after playing Lord Ram And Lakshman respectively in the epic TV show Ramayana, have complained of having fake Twitter handles in their names and appealed for their suspension.

Both the actors are back in limelight after two decades following National broadcaster Doordarshan's decision to re-run the Ramanand Sagar directed epic show due to the coronavirus lockdown. Now, days after their appeal, Twitter has suspended Govil’s fake account.

Govil’s fake account cropped up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mistakenly tagged his fake account (@RealArunGovil) while thanking Govil for his message pertaining to novel coronavirus.


Later, Arun Govil replied to Prime Minister Modi’s appreciation message and mentioned his real account. “Thank you very much Sir! My genuine twitter handle is @arungovil12 Thank you very much Sir,” wrote the actor.

Govil, who played the lead in Rajshree production's 1979 movie Sawan Ko Aane do, had also uploaded a one-minute long clip urging his followers to ask the fake user to stop running an account under his name.

Soon after the clip was shared, it caught netizens’ attention, and they started reporting the fake handle being run by an anonymous person with the user name @RealArunGovil.

Meanwhile, Ramayan’s Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri has also posted a video message on the microblogging site, requesting the operators of fake accounts to stop using it.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,317,299

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,866,458

    +14,233

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,571

     

  • Total DEATHS

    115,244

    +1,050
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres