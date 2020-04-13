Twitter Suspends Ramayan Actor Arun Govil’s Fake Account

Actors Arun Govil and Suil Lahiri, who became household names after playing Lord Ram And Lakshman respectively in the epic TV show Ramayana, have complained of having fake Twitter handles in their names and appealed for their suspension.

Both the actors are back in limelight after two decades following National broadcaster Doordarshan's decision to re-run the Ramanand Sagar directed epic show due to the coronavirus lockdown. Now, days after their appeal, Twitter has suspended Govil’s fake account.

Govil’s fake account cropped up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mistakenly tagged his fake account (@RealArunGovil) while thanking Govil for his message pertaining to novel coronavirus.

Later, Arun Govil replied to Prime Minister Modi’s appreciation message and mentioned his real account. “Thank you very much Sir! My genuine twitter handle is @arungovil12 Thank you very much Sir,” wrote the actor.

My genuine twitter handle is @arungovil12 #ArunGovil — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 6, 2020

Govil, who played the lead in Rajshree production's 1979 movie Sawan Ko Aane do, had also uploaded a one-minute long clip urging his followers to ask the fake user to stop running an account under his name.

Soon after the clip was shared, it caught netizens’ attention, and they started reporting the fake handle being run by an anonymous person with the user name @RealArunGovil.

Meanwhile, Ramayan’s Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri has also posted a video message on the microblogging site, requesting the operators of fake accounts to stop using it.