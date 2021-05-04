Twitter Sympathies with Pia Bajpai Who Lost Her Brother to Covid-19

Actress Pia Bajpai tweeted that she lost her brother to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

my brother is no more…— Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

The actress had earlier tweeted about her brother's critical condition after he tested positive for Covid-19 and had relentlessly asked for help for procuring a hospital bed with a ventilator in Farrukhabad’s Kaimganj city in Uttar Pradesh. She shared the heartbreaking news of her brother’s demise just a few hours after seeking help on the microblogging site.

Many netizens tried to help. Pia had also called BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Filmmaker Onir had also reached out to her but none could help save her brother. Several actors, the media fraternity, and her fans have been posting condolence messages to her. “very very sorry to hear that, My condolences. Prayers," said Onir. Meanwhile, another netizen said, “Heartfelt condolences to your family Pia."

Many social media users commented that if an influential actress like Pia, who primarily appears in Tamil and Telugu films, could not get a bed for her family members, the situation has gone out of hand.Amid the second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, patients continue to struggle with the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators across the country.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar also took to Twitter on Sunday to share about the death of two loved ones. In the tweet, she mentioned that she had been frantically looking for oxygen and beds, but failed to save them.

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who was a retired army officer, also passed away at the age of 52 due to Covid-19 on May 1. He was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai where his condition worsened due to complications and he took his last breath there. Last year, Bikramjeet had shared a video on YouTube, urging everyone to stay home to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

Television actor Aniruddh Dave, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to ICU in a Bhopal-based hospital after his health deteriorated due to complications. He was shooting for a web series when he got infected.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here