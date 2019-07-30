Twitter Tears Apart Govinda's Claim of Suggesting Title for Avatar with Funny Memes

Govinda took everybody by surprise when he revealed that he was offered a role in Hollywood blockbuster Avatar. He also said that he suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to director James Cameron.

However, Govinda turned down the movie because the filmmaker wanted him to shoot for 410 days with paint on the body which he wasn't ready for. "I gave the title of the film. It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him that the film would do really well. I told him that I felt it would take seven years for him to complete the film. That infuriated him. He asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible. And as predicted by me, the film released 8 or 9 years later and was a super-hit," the actor said on journalist Rajat Sharma's talk show.

But Twitter users aren't really buying his claims. Soon after Govinda's revelations, a rally of memes erupted on the micro-blogging site making fun of the actor's statements.

Here are the best ones:

Govinda saying that he was offered Avatar is like saying Salman Khan was offered the Nobel Prize for Physics.#Govinda — Naman Vijaywargi (@VijaywargiNaman) July 29, 2019

Govinda says he turned down a role for James Cameron;s Avatar. Sure. #Govinda pic.twitter.com/3ZYeDd1DT8 — Shahjahan Khurram (@91shajji) July 30, 2019

Govinda in Avatar > Neil Nitin Mukesh in Game of Thrines. — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 30, 2019

#Govinda was offered the role of Iron man but he rejected as he doesn't fit in an iron suit. — Tamal (@firangibong) July 29, 2019

Govinda refuses Avatar because of no body paint policy but had no problem dressing up like this. pic.twitter.com/rvGLrWuIkN — SuSingh (@suhani84) July 30, 2019

So the Avatar Govinda got was the James Cameron Avatar and not Rajesh Khanna Avatar??? Whoaaaaa!!! pic.twitter.com/fUwetQLb7p — M... (@Mann_Baawra) July 29, 2019

#Govinda was also offered Superman Role but he preferred dancing in superman dress. pic.twitter.com/NlzlOakBXd — G҉A҉U҉R҉A҉V҉ A҉R҉O҉R҉A҉ (@_Gaurav_Arora) July 29, 2019

Earlier this year, Cameron had revealed that Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Channing Tatum were almost cast as Jake Sully in Avatar. Cameron revealed that Sam Worthington had competition from the two huge stars for the lead part, but the relatively unknown actor won over the 64-year-old filmmaker with the “intensity” of his voice on the final speech in the movie.

Recently, Avatar was dethroned by Avengers: Endgame to become the world's highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame has done a global business of $2.7902 billion at the box office, in the process eclipsing the $2.7897 billion-haul of Cameron's sci-fi epic.

