CoronaStopKaroNa: Kartik Aaryan's Punchnama Style PSA on Coronavirus is a Must Watch

Celebs all across the world have taken to social media to educate their fans and spread awareness among them regarding the spread of novel coronavirus. From posting infographics to sharing videos of them practising self-isolation, celebs have come up with innovative ways to stress upon the importance of social-distancing.

Joining them is Kartik Aaryan, who took to Instagram on Thursday to share a social distancing advisory with his fans, but with a twist. Instead of regular videos, the actor sent out his message in his signature monologue style from his Pyaar Ka Punchnama and other Luv Ranjan films.

From office goers to kids to college students, in the 2 minutes 24 seconds video, Kartik calls out everyone who is yet to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. In his speech, he also mentioned world-renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci, saying that he’d be depressed seeing the crowd at Mumbai’s Juhu beach, despite multiple advisories to stay indoors.

Watch the video here:

Soon after his video, Twitter users lauded the actor saying his speech was better than PM Modi's address to the nation on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the nation to acknowledge with gratitude the services of countless health and services personnel leading the battle against coronavirus pandemic. After urging the country to observe March 22 as 'Janata Curfew' in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister also called for the services of lakhs of health and allied services personnel to be acknowledged on that day.

