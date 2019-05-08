Twitter Thinks Ranveer Singh Should Have Been At Met Gala, And We Couldn't Agree More
Fans in India are of the opinion that Ranveer Singh would have been the ideal representative of India at the Met Gala event, considering his everyday choice of clothes.
Image: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram
Ranveer, who has his own Met Gala everyday, with eclectic choice of clothes that includes a toilet-cleaner look-alike outfit to animal prints, was surely missed by fans in India. Some fans took to Twitter and shared their feelings about Ranveer, the unsubtle fashion powerhouse of India, not making the cut at the annual ball.
See some of the reactions here:
The Met Gala is just a collection of clothes that Ranveer Singh thinks are too boring to wear— Muskaan Daryani (@muskaandaryani) May 8, 2019
Met gala seems to be an international tribute to hamaara @RanveerOfficial 😂 #MetGala— Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) May 8, 2019
Why @RanveerOfficial isnt in #MetGala #MetGala2019— RohanPant Salvi (@RowhunSalvi) May 7, 2019
He's the most qualified and most experienced person in the area of weird dressing. #WeWantRanvirAtGala
“Life is a Met Gala.” - Ranveer Singh— Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) May 7, 2019
Waiting for Ranveer Singh to be invited to the #MetGala one day.— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 7, 2019
He will break the internet
Ranveer Singh looking at #MetGala photos and feeling left out pic.twitter.com/D8AO9qUPlv— Mr.A (@Abhishek__A) May 7, 2019
They have Met Gala once a year. We have @RanveerOfficial every day. #MetBall2019 #MetGala2019 #RanveerSingh— Mamta Sharma Das (@thebohobaalika) May 7, 2019
Does Rihanna know that @RanveerOfficial is the true #MetGala queen outside the Met? #RanveerSingh— WordsOfComfort (@heyah456) May 7, 2019
I dare you !!!!— Trupti Angadi (@truptiangadi09) May 8, 2019
Just Imagine @RanveerOfficial attending #MetaGala #RanveerSingh #MetGala2018
I think #MetGala— Rianka (@rianka007) May 7, 2019
Was organised by #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/sEksVFnKl6
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer's wife, was at the 2019 Met Gala — and it was utterly enchanting. The actress and her stylist Zac Posen put together the most campy of outfits in accordance to the night's Camp theme.
While fans wait for the ultimate moment when Ranveer graces the Met Gala, he is busy filming Kabir Khan's '83.
