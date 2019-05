Twitter Thinks Ranveer Singh Should Have Been At Met Gala, And We Couldn't Agree More

The Met Gala is just a collection of clothes that Ranveer Singh thinks are too boring to wear — Muskaan Daryani (@muskaandaryani) May 8, 2019

Met gala seems to be an international tribute to hamaara @RanveerOfficial 😂 #MetGala — Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) May 8, 2019

Why @RanveerOfficial isnt in #MetGala #MetGala2019



He's the most qualified and most experienced person in the area of weird dressing. #WeWantRanvirAtGala — RohanPant Salvi (@RowhunSalvi) May 7, 2019

“Life is a Met Gala.” - Ranveer Singh — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) May 7, 2019

Waiting for Ranveer Singh to be invited to the #MetGala one day.



He will break the internet — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 7, 2019

Ranveer Singh looking at #MetGala photos and feeling left out pic.twitter.com/D8AO9qUPlv — Mr.A (@Abhishek__A) May 7, 2019

Does Rihanna know that @RanveerOfficial is the true #MetGala queen outside the Met? #RanveerSingh — WordsOfComfort (@heyah456) May 7, 2019

While the oddly-fashionable Met Gala event was done and dusted for on Monday, people still can't get over the various bold and over-the-top sartorial choices that celebrities had on full display on the pink carpet. The moment people started witnessing stars like Katy Perry and others dressed in chandelier outfits, dinner napkins and safety pins, among others, Indian fans could not help but think of Ranveer Singh as the perfect representative of the annual ball.Ranveer, who has his own Met Gala everyday, with eclectic choice of clothes that includes a toilet-cleaner look-alike outfit to animal prints, was surely missed by fans in India. Some fans took to Twitter and shared their feelings about Ranveer, the unsubtle fashion powerhouse of India, not making the cut at the annual ball.See some of the reactions here:Deepika Padukone, Ranveer's wife, was at the 2019 Met Gala — and it was utterly enchanting. The actress and her stylist Zac Posen put together the most campy of outfits in accordance to the night's Camp theme.While fans wait for the ultimate moment when Ranveer graces the Met Gala, he is busy filming Kabir Khan's '83.Follow @News18Movies for more