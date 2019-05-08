Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Thinks Ranveer Singh Should Have Been At Met Gala, And We Couldn't Agree More

Fans in India are of the opinion that Ranveer Singh would have been the ideal representative of India at the Met Gala event, considering his everyday choice of clothes.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Twitter Thinks Ranveer Singh Should Have Been At Met Gala, And We Couldn't Agree More
Image: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram
While the oddly-fashionable Met Gala event was done and dusted for on Monday, people still can't get over the various bold and over-the-top sartorial choices that celebrities had on full display on the pink carpet. The moment people started witnessing stars like Katy Perry and others dressed in chandelier outfits, dinner napkins and safety pins, among others, Indian fans could not help but think of Ranveer Singh as the perfect representative of the annual ball.

Ranveer, who has his own Met Gala everyday, with eclectic choice of clothes that includes a toilet-cleaner look-alike outfit to animal prints, was surely missed by fans in India. Some fans took to Twitter and shared their feelings about Ranveer, the unsubtle fashion powerhouse of India, not making the cut at the annual ball.

See some of the reactions here:































Deepika Padukone, Ranveer's wife, was at the 2019 Met Gala — and it was utterly enchanting. The actress and her stylist Zac Posen put together the most campy of outfits in accordance to the night's Camp theme.

While fans wait for the ultimate moment when Ranveer graces the Met Gala, he is busy filming Kabir Khan's '83.

