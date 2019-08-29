Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Twitter Thinks This Man Looks So Much Like Akshay Kumar, It is Actually Unbelievable

Majid Mir, who hails from Kashmir, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Akshay Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twitter Thinks This Man Looks So Much Like Akshay Kumar, It is Actually Unbelievable
Majid Mir, who hails from Kashmir, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Akshay Kumar.
Loading...

Majid Mir, who hails from Kashmir, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Akshay Kumar. Mir looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a picture, which has now gone viral on social media.

The photo was shared by a senior editor of a leading channel. Sharing the photograph, the journalist wrote, "Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir." As soon as the picture was up on the Internet, the only thing that caught everyone’s attention was his resemblance with Khiladi Kumar.

Soon enough, many started commenting on the picture that Mir looks like the older version of Akshay. While others said it "looks like someone applied old age face app on Akshay Kumar."

"I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped and someone has not pasted Akshay Kumar's face on him," wrote a stunned fan of the actor.

Meanwhile, Akshay is enjoying the success of his last outing Mission Mangal, co-starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu among others. It was released on August 15 and became a huge hit.

Currently, Akshay is shooting Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavamshi with Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release in March 2020. Also, he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor after a long time in movie Good News. Good News will also star Kiara Advani along with Diljit Dosanjh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram