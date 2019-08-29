Twitter Thinks This Man Looks So Much Like Akshay Kumar, It is Actually Unbelievable
Majid Mir, who hails from Kashmir, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Akshay Kumar.
Majid Mir, who hails from Kashmir, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Akshay Kumar.
Majid Mir, who hails from Kashmir, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Akshay Kumar. Mir looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a picture, which has now gone viral on social media.
The photo was shared by a senior editor of a leading channel. Sharing the photograph, the journalist wrote, "Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir." As soon as the picture was up on the Internet, the only thing that caught everyone’s attention was his resemblance with Khiladi Kumar.
Soon enough, many started commenting on the picture that Mir looks like the older version of Akshay. While others said it "looks like someone applied old age face app on Akshay Kumar."
"I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped and someone has not pasted Akshay Kumar's face on him," wrote a stunned fan of the actor.
Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir Wears that hat everyday religiously 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/jNcHx5GJSK— Ashish/Aashu (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) August 28, 2019
@akshaykumar You doppelganger, you seem will look like this 20 yrs from now.— Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) August 28, 2019
@akshaykumar You doppelganger, you seem will look like this 20 yrs from now.— Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) August 28, 2019
So he looks like Akshay Kumar 😲😲— Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) August 28, 2019
Meanwhile, Akshay is enjoying the success of his last outing Mission Mangal, co-starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu among others. It was released on August 15 and became a huge hit.
Currently, Akshay is shooting Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavamshi with Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release in March 2020. Also, he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor after a long time in movie Good News. Good News will also star Kiara Advani along with Diljit Dosanjh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor's Luck Leads to Victory in The Zoya Factor Trailer
- Ravi Shastri Visits Bob Marley Museum With Coaching Staff
- Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record
- Inshallah Gets Shelved But Internet Can't Stop Speculating About Shah Rukh Replacing Salman
- Spider-Man May Return to Marvel As Disney and Sony Try to Reach New Agreement