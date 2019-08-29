Twitter Thinks This Man Looks So Much Like Akshay Kumar, It is Actually Unbelievable

Majid Mir, who hails from Kashmir, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Akshay Kumar. Mir looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a picture, which has now gone viral on social media.

The photo was shared by a senior editor of a leading channel. Sharing the photograph, the journalist wrote, "Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir." As soon as the picture was up on the Internet, the only thing that caught everyone’s attention was his resemblance with Khiladi Kumar.

Soon enough, many started commenting on the picture that Mir looks like the older version of Akshay. While others said it "looks like someone applied old age face app on Akshay Kumar."

"I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped and someone has not pasted Akshay Kumar's face on him," wrote a stunned fan of the actor.

Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir Wears that hat everyday religiously 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/jNcHx5GJSK — Ashish/Aashu (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) August 28, 2019

@akshaykumar You doppelganger, you seem will look like this 20 yrs from now. — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) August 28, 2019

So he looks like Akshay Kumar 😲😲 — Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) August 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Akshay is enjoying the success of his last outing Mission Mangal, co-starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu among others. It was released on August 15 and became a huge hit.

Currently, Akshay is shooting Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavamshi with Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release in March 2020. Also, he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor after a long time in movie Good News. Good News will also star Kiara Advani along with Diljit Dosanjh.

