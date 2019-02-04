Twitter Thinks This Woman Looks So Much Like Anushka Sharma, It is Actually Unbelievable

Nushkie @AnushkaSharma is that really you ? i really got confused but both of u are beautiful @CozIGotIssues hi julia Nice to see u here pic.twitter.com/gMfUFV1k1n — s ᴇ ɴʀ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ (@SRKsEnorita1) February 3, 2019

Julia Michaels, a singer from the US, is currently breaking the Internet with her uncanny resemblance to actor Anushka Sharma. Julia looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a recent bunch of pictures posted by her on social media. Anushka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Julia where she was looking like the Zero star.Sharing Julia's photo alongside Anushka's picture, one user wrote, "@AnushkaSharma is that really you? I really got confused, but both of you are beautiful @CozIGotIssues."Another tweeted, "Never knew you had a twin sister in India called @AnushkaSharma! #perfectTwin #doppelganger."Here are some of the pictures and tweets:Meanwhile, Anushka is currently spending some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli in New Zealand, where he is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. The two have constantly been updating fans by sharing their photographs online. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.