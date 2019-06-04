Twitter Thinks We Don't Deserve Keanu Reeves, Courtesy His 'Always Be My Maybe' Cameo
Keanu Reeves stole the show in Netflix's delightful rom-com 'Always Be My Maybe', in which his role as a caricature of himself has caused meltdown on Twitter.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Reeves, who recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, continued to be the man of the moment in reel life as well, as the public love of the deep-voiced actor reached a fever pitch recently.
Reeves stole the show in Netflix's delightful rom-com Always Be My Maybe, in which his role as a caricature of himself has caused meltdown on Twitter.
Apparently, it didn’t take much convincing for the actor to play the part. In fact, he even helped write the jokes. “He immediately got it. He read the script and wanted to meet with us, so we had a meeting with him before he agreed to sign on,” said film's director Nahnatchka Khan. “We were talking about the character, and he just had so many funny ideas and pitches that we went back and revised the script with those in mind.”
Reeves also improvised a few things in the movie that he'd pitched during that meeting.
"Like wearing glasses that had no lens,” actor Ali Wong, who plays Sasha in the movie, told Rolling Stone. “And the part in the game night scene where he lists all of these Chinese dignitaries, that was all his idea. And when he says, ‘I don’t have a problem, Sasha. What’s your problem?’ and starts air-fighting.”
Reeves' hilarious entrance in the movie has already gotten the meme treatment on social media, courtesy the actor's undeniable swag. Many believe that the actor
If Keanu Reeves doesn’t win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Always Be My Maybe, why do we even hand out awards for acting?— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 4, 2019
Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe is an acting revelation pic.twitter.com/DFEBFsm9Si— Devynn Pedell (@devpedell) June 3, 2019
We don't deserve Keanu Reeves https://t.co/SOQenaLPYT pic.twitter.com/e5xWrfFddp— Jehhh (@ingarbingar) June 4, 2019
We don’t deserve Keanu Reeves.— hashTag# (@TyTaggart) June 4, 2019
We don't deserve Keanu Reeves— Celia (@ailecmunoz) June 3, 2019
Keanu Reeves playing himself in #AlwaysBeMyMaybe is gold best thing of the year pic.twitter.com/fX5b4wHEFC— (@marmartyns) June 2, 2019
We don't deserve keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/PKddnD8MAA— The Spooks (@Mr_SpookyJ) June 2, 2019
Legitimately, Jenny 100% represents how I would actually react if I met Keanu Reeves. Oh gawd I love that man https://t.co/KaIUa8VbBW— Nicki P (@nickipips) June 4, 2019
OK. This is making me feel better already.— Rebecca Rideal (@RebeccaRideal) June 4, 2019
Who knew I’d still be crushing on Keanu Reeves at the age of 35? This has been going on for a quarter of a century! https://t.co/DXSk7wWbEK
I soooo want to deserve him! And apparently his thumbs! I REALLY want to deserve his thumbs! #KeanuReeves #AlwaysBeMyMaybe https://t.co/HEvk97Z0jP— ClaraHdz (@clarabryanhdz) June 4, 2019
