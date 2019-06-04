Twitter Thinks We Don't Deserve Keanu Reeves, Courtesy His 'Always Be My Maybe' Cameo

If Keanu Reeves doesn’t win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Always Be My Maybe, why do we even hand out awards for acting? — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 4, 2019

Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe is an acting revelation pic.twitter.com/DFEBFsm9Si — Devynn Pedell (@devpedell) June 3, 2019

We don’t deserve Keanu Reeves. — hashTag# (@TyTaggart) June 4, 2019

We don't deserve Keanu Reeves — Celia (@ailecmunoz) June 3, 2019

Keanu Reeves playing himself in #AlwaysBeMyMaybe is gold best thing of the year pic.twitter.com/fX5b4wHEFC — (@marmartyns) June 2, 2019

We don't deserve keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/PKddnD8MAA — The Spooks (@Mr_SpookyJ) June 2, 2019

Legitimately, Jenny 100% represents how I would actually react if I met Keanu Reeves. Oh gawd I love that man https://t.co/KaIUa8VbBW — Nicki P (@nickipips) June 4, 2019

OK. This is making me feel better already.



Who knew I’d still be crushing on Keanu Reeves at the age of 35? This has been going on for a quarter of a century! https://t.co/DXSk7wWbEK — Rebecca Rideal (@RebeccaRideal) June 4, 2019

I soooo want to deserve him! And apparently his thumbs! I REALLY want to deserve his thumbs! #KeanuReeves #AlwaysBeMyMaybe https://t.co/HEvk97Z0jP — ClaraHdz (@clarabryanhdz) June 4, 2019