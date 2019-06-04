Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Thinks We Don't Deserve Keanu Reeves, Courtesy His 'Always Be My Maybe' Cameo

Keanu Reeves stole the show in Netflix's delightful rom-com 'Always Be My Maybe', in which his role as a caricature of himself has caused meltdown on Twitter.

Updated:June 4, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Twitter Thinks We Don't Deserve Keanu Reeves, Courtesy His 'Always Be My Maybe' Cameo
Keanu Reeves has developed a reputation as a pretty generous guy in Hollywood over the years. But the real generous side of Keanu came out when the actor gave up part of his claim to a share of the profits of The Matrix's two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, so that more money would be available for the special effects and costume departments.

Reeves, who recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, continued to be the man of the moment in reel life as well, as the public love of the deep-voiced actor reached a fever pitch recently.

Reeves stole the show in Netflix's delightful rom-com Always Be My Maybe, in which his role as a caricature of himself has caused meltdown on Twitter.

Apparently, it didn’t take much convincing for the actor to play the part. In fact, he even helped write the jokes. “He immediately got it. He read the script and wanted to meet with us, so we had a meeting with him before he agreed to sign on,” said film's director Nahnatchka Khan. “We were talking about the character, and he just had so many funny ideas and pitches that we went back and revised the script with those in mind.”

Reeves also improvised a few things in the movie that he'd pitched during that meeting.

"Like wearing glasses that had no lens,” actor Ali Wong, who plays Sasha in the movie, told Rolling Stone. “And the part in the game night scene where he lists all of these Chinese dignitaries, that was all his idea. And when he says, ‘I don’t have a problem, Sasha. What’s your problem?’ and starts air-fighting.”

Reeves' hilarious entrance in the movie has already gotten the meme treatment on social media, courtesy the actor's undeniable swag. Many believe that the actor
































