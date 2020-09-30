Twitter Thread on John Cena as BTS Album Covers Proves WWE Star is a Natural Army Member

Former WWE wrestler and actor John Cena is a proud BTS army member as he himself has confessed on multiple occasions. BTS army has also accepted him as one of their own and a recent twitter thread proves that. A twitter thread by one of BTS army members has taken Cena’s love for BTS to the next level by comparing him to their albums. In a series of seventeen tweets, John Cena’s outfits have been shown next to BTS albums, and a few members, displaying the colour coordination and hence the deep connection the two share.

Tweeted by @its_JHoseok, the thread is a work of serious dedication and research. The first thread shows Cena in a pink t-shirt which goes perfectly well with BTS’ Map of The Soul: Persona album cover which is also in pink. The following tweets show BTS album covers of Love Yourself: Answer, Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Her respectively and matching these covers, Cena is seen wearing a lavender shirt, a black suit, and a white t-shirt with a unicorn on it.

The tweet thread has received over 10.5k likes and has come after John Cena appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show and showered his favourite artists with admiration and respect.

As BTS continues to perform at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, in its latest episode John Cena talked about the South Korean band. Cena said he got interested in BTS, “because they are this massively popular thing they have been so globally popular for so long and I was like I should probably know about this.”

He said how he was drawn when he started listening to BTS because there are rappers (Suga, RM, J-Hope) in the group who use sick beats in their songs, he then got interested in what their music stood for. Cena said they advocate self-love, they advocate not to be afraid of failure and shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and they are catering it to an audience that is going through that, young people, and that is why they are so popular in the world.

Cena said, “They are great performers and the message they send resonates with the people.” He also praised the global BTS army which has donated to philanthropic causes like the Black Lives Matter movement. He expressed his respect to the K-pop band for changing the world through their music and their fans.

John Cena will next be seen in the Fast and Furious 9 where he will be playing Vin Diesel’s brother Jakob Toretto.