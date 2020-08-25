Twitter Trolls Saif Ali Khan for Autobiography, Shibani Dandekar Slams Fake Reports

The news of Saif Ali Khan's autobiography has not gone down well with a section of Twitter that has begun trolling the actor. Saif earlier came under scrutiny after he said that he had been "a victim of nepotism."

Now, Twitter wonders if Saif, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, is going to write about the same "struggles" in the autobiography

Read: 'Are You Serious?' Twitter Loses Its Calm As Saif Ali Khan Announces His Autobiography

Singer-actress Shibani Dandekar has refuted the theory that she is the mystery girl spotted outside the apartment of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shibani claimed the girl in question is his PR person Radhika Nihalani.

"This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate.. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn't give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate," she wrote on Twitter, while sharing a link which has now been deleted.

Read: Sushant's PR Person is 'Mystery Girl' Spotted Outside His Home, Says Shibani Dandekar

Late Monday evening, hashtag #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 was trending in India on Twitter. Fans of Arijit, came out in support of the singer demanding the release of two songs reportedly sung by him in the upcoming film Sadak 2. Music composer and singer Amaal Malik has also lent his support on Twitter for the same.

Responding to a tweet, Amaal wrote: "I think the song deserves to atleast get a release! Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry. Atleast put out the version if you can. #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 (sic)."

Read: Amaal Malik on Arijit Singh's Songs in Sadak 2: They Deserve to At Least Get a Release

Stand up comic and TV presenter Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act is under scanner as toxic workplace allegations by one of the show's producer, named Nur Ibrahim Nasreen, have surfaced on social media.

These charges have come to light not longer after Ellen DeGeneres' celebrity talk show The Ellen Show is drawing negative publicity over toxic work culture on the sets by its employees.

Read: Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act Producer Says She was 'Humiliated, Gaslit, Targeted' During Show

Actress Tara Sutaria stepped out with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain for a late night drive in Mumbai as she shared a glimpse of the time the two spent with each other.

Tara posted a small clip on her Instagram stories, which is recording of music system attached to the vehicle. She shared that Bombay Romance feat Dean Martin was playing as she tagged Aadar in her post with a heart shaped emoji. One can see empty roads till wherever the eyes wander in Tara's video.

Read: Tara Sutaria Enjoys Late Night Drive with Aadar Jain, Shares Video

Come back tomorrow for more entertinment news.