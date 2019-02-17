LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twitter Unhappy with Soundarya Rajinikanth's Honeymoon Pics, Here's Why

Soundarya Rajinikanth's post has been flooded with comments asking her to stop tweeting honeymoon pictures at a time when the nation is mourning the Pulwama terror attack.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Twitter Unhappy with Soundarya Rajinikanth's Honeymoon Pics, Here's Why
Image: Instagram
Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya, who married actor Vishagan Vanangamudi, is on her honeymoon in Iceland currently. On Friday, she posted pictures from her honeymoon, much to the chagrin of Twitter users, who are of the opinion that Soundarya should refrain from sharing such photos at a time when the nation is in mourning.

Soundarya posted the photos a day after the terror attack. Her post has been flooded with comments asking her to stop tweeting happy pictures for the time being and mourn the death of the CRPF jawans in the deadly terror attack that happened in Pulwama on Thursday.







On Saturday, Soundarya did post a tweet in tribute to the CRPC soldiers killed in the attack, but that did not seem to pacify the Twitterati, who continued to post comments like, "If u respect them seriously,then y u r celebrating Ur honeymoon right now ??"




Soundarya and Visahgan tied the knot on February 11 in Chennai, which was followed by a grand reception party in the evening at The Leela Palace. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the who's who of the Tamil film industry and politicians.

Soundarya started her career as a graphic designer and went on work on films like Baba, Majaa, Sivaji and Kochadaiiyaan. Meanwhile, Vishagan, the son of SS Vanangamudi, Founder of Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based pharmaceutical giant, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam. This is both Soundarya and Vishagan's second marriage.

