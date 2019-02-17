English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Unhappy with Soundarya Rajinikanth's Honeymoon Pics, Here's Why
Soundarya Rajinikanth's post has been flooded with comments asking her to stop tweeting honeymoon pictures at a time when the nation is mourning the Pulwama terror attack.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya, who married actor Vishagan Vanangamudi, is on her honeymoon in Iceland currently. On Friday, she posted pictures from her honeymoon, much to the chagrin of Twitter users, who are of the opinion that Soundarya should refrain from sharing such photos at a time when the nation is in mourning.
Soundarya posted the photos a day after the terror attack. Her post has been flooded with comments asking her to stop tweeting happy pictures for the time being and mourn the death of the CRPF jawans in the deadly terror attack that happened in Pulwama on Thursday.
On Saturday, Soundarya did post a tweet in tribute to the CRPC soldiers killed in the attack, but that did not seem to pacify the Twitterati, who continued to post comments like, "If u respect them seriously,then y u r celebrating Ur honeymoon right now ??"
Soundarya and Visahgan tied the knot on February 11 in Chennai, which was followed by a grand reception party in the evening at The Leela Palace. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the who's who of the Tamil film industry and politicians.
Soundarya started her career as a graphic designer and went on work on films like Baba, Majaa, Sivaji and Kochadaiiyaan. Meanwhile, Vishagan, the son of SS Vanangamudi, Founder of Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based pharmaceutical giant, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam. This is both Soundarya and Vishagan's second marriage.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Soundarya posted the photos a day after the terror attack. Her post has been flooded with comments asking her to stop tweeting happy pictures for the time being and mourn the death of the CRPF jawans in the deadly terror attack that happened in Pulwama on Thursday.
#Iceland #Honeymoon #Freezing #LovingIt #LivingLife #GodsAreWithUs #MissingVed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lysBJn67BM— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 15, 2019
Atleast please stop posting for 2 days... You can enjoy but don't post it now, Madam. Thank you.... You know the reason— Umesh Khanna2 (@UmeshKhanna2) February 16, 2019
On Saturday, Soundarya did post a tweet in tribute to the CRPC soldiers killed in the attack, but that did not seem to pacify the Twitterati, who continued to post comments like, "If u respect them seriously,then y u r celebrating Ur honeymoon right now ??"
#RIPOurBraveSoldiers #HeartBroken pic.twitter.com/Z6XlW5WHXR— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 16, 2019
Soundarya and Visahgan tied the knot on February 11 in Chennai, which was followed by a grand reception party in the evening at The Leela Palace. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the who's who of the Tamil film industry and politicians.
Soundarya started her career as a graphic designer and went on work on films like Baba, Majaa, Sivaji and Kochadaiiyaan. Meanwhile, Vishagan, the son of SS Vanangamudi, Founder of Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based pharmaceutical giant, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam. This is both Soundarya and Vishagan's second marriage.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Panther Completes One Year, Actor Chadwick Boseman Posts A Celebratory Pic
- Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory
- Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama Attack: It Should Not be Forgiven and Forgotten
- AddArmor Escalade Bulletproof Vehicle Can Withstand AK-47 Bullets - Watch Video
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results