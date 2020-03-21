Twitter User Mistakes Kanika Dhillon with Kanika Kapoor, Wants Her Jailed

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is being roasted all over the internet for not going into self-quarantine after returning to India from London a few days ago.

Netizens called her "irresponsible" and "uneducated" as she attended several high-profile parties and events after arriving in the country.

As social media was busy slamming her, a few users mistook Kanika Kapoor with Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon.

Read: Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Family and I are in Complete Quarantine'

One of the users wrote, “faila diya na tumne sabko aur apne aap ko celebrity bolte hai aise irresponsible log lanat hai tumpe jail me dalo isko”.

Shocked after seeing the post, Kanika Dhillon stated, “Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa (Sir the virus has entered your brain. Will you jail all Kanikas? Your name is Suraj but your head is in darkness. Switch on that light inside your head. Spread love, sit at home, wash hands with soap”.

Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa https://t.co/IkWOLIpT9U — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) March 20, 2020

For the unknown, Kanika Dhillon has written screenplay for Kangana Ranuat, Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hain Kya, Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One among others.

She also wrote the screenplay for Kiara Advani starrer Guilty.





Follow @News18Movies for more