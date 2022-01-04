Twitter Users Allege Acharya’s New Song Copied From Bappi Lahiri's 1985 Composition

The makers of Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have released a new song titled Saana Kastam. Composed by Mani Sharma, the party number has been sung by Revanth and Geetha Madhuri.

The track features Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra shaking a leg together. This is the third song released by the makers ahead of the release of the Telugu film on February 4, 2022. However, a section of Twitter users has alleged that the tune of the song has been copied from Jiile Le Jile Le Aayo Aayo Jile Le song from the 1985 movie Tarzan starring Hemant Birje, Raja Duggal, Kimi Katkar, Narendra Nath, and Om Shivpuri.

Chiranjeevi’s fans are showering love on the actor for his dance steps on Saana Kastam song. The lyrics have been penned by Bhaskarabhatla. The video of the song also features some behind the scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets of Acharya.

Watch the song here:

Several Twitter users have alleged that the tune of the song is identical to a song composed by Bappi Lahiri.

Watch Le Jile Le Aayo Aayo Jile Le song here -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7JsIvYvsFA

Acharya’s Saana Kastam song is currently trending on number 1 on YouTube’s music section with over 10 million views.

Earlier, the makers released Laahe Laahe and Neelambri from the movie.

Written and directed by Siva Koratala, the film features Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan for the first time. Apart from the father-son duo, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a commercial drama with a streak of a revolutionary theme.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film is all set to hit the theatre screens on February 4, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.