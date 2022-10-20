Twitter Wants Kantara To Be India's Official Entry For Oscar Next Year

After trending SS Rajamouli’s RRR to send the film to Oscar as India’s official entry this year, now Twitterati wants Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be sent for the Academy Award nominations next year. The film continues to receive positive reviews from critics, audiences and even big names from the entertainment industry with its impressive content. Kantara has become the highest-rated film on IMDb, surpassing Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR.

Fans have not stopped gushing over the film and lauded its storyline, and the impeccable performance of Rishab Shetty and his co-stars. Now the hashtag Kantara For Oscars has been trending on Twitter.

One of the micro-blogging users said, “Kantara has the highest ratings in UAE and Arabic GCC theatres. A rich Indian culture movie with a great plot, screenplay and performance. With all my support, it deserves to reach the Oscars. It’s a devine Blockbuster!”

Another user added, “Kantara certainly has great potential for a worldwide release and applause. Films like these certainly deserve an Oscar. What a performance by Rishab Shetty, mind blown.”

One more person said, “Kantara is the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb currently! A rich Indian culture movie with a great plot, screenplay and performance. It deserves to reach the Oscars.”

Yesterday Seen #kantaara in theatre, It's unbelievable movie… Acting, Story, Direction, Background Music…. everything amazing….a must watch film in theatre only…..

Thank You @shetty_rishab for this awesome movie#KantaraHindi #KantaraForOscars pic.twitter.com/uIX0LwwY8y — Sunil _Jai Hind 🇮🇳 (@sunil_speaks09) October 20, 2022

Brilliant movie. Brave & honest attempt to showcase the unique culture of our great diverse country.

Without any wokness, just displayed how things r done as it is (with additional fictitious story of course).

The climax was true Moneyshot!#KantaraTheLegend #KantaraForOscars pic.twitter.com/BeS75z8IeD — Shri Ram Maheshwari (@maheshwarisr) October 20, 2022

What a masterpiece by @shetty_rishab A concept that is so rooted in culture of coastal Karnataka, this #Kannada movie is an experience to be lived in the theatre. Kudos to the #Kantara team!#kantaraTheLegend #KantaraMovie #KantaraForOscars pic.twitter.com/IuQEpLNDpK — Madhura for soil 🌱 #SaveSoil #ConsciousPlanet (@Madhurashridhar) October 20, 2022

Yes! #Kantara deserves Oscar award for its sheer brilliance in showcasing the rich culture of Karnataka to the World Cinema. Clan vs Forest department, Caste system, Divine which is respected by all religious people at Coastal Karnataka, etc…, #ಕಾಂತಾರ #KantaraForOscars pic.twitter.com/QShJFTOIOW — Aadvika (@aadvika_) October 19, 2022

Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur. In Kundapur, a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity (Bhoota) that would present him with peace and happiness.

The film has been written and helmed by Rishab Shetty, who is also the lead in the film. Apart from him, the action thriller also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. Kantara has been backed by Hombale Films.

