Twitter Wants Salman to Take Action Against Shehnaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla, Vijay's Film Bigil Leaked

This week, during the snake and ladder task, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants not only tarnished the BB House's interiors but their image as well. During the task, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill raged up damaging the furniture and got engaged in verbal and physical spats with the housemates. Contestants have been claiming that host Salman Khan is biased towards Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz and they want him to take strict actions against them. Now, the same has translated on social media.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Wants Salman Khan to Take Strict Action Against Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's Misbehaviour

Virat Kohli posted a throwback picture from his vacation with Anushka Sharma on Instagram. The picture showed them posing in casual clothes against the beautiful backdrop of a hill and a lake. Although Virat did not mention the location, it seems the photo was taken in January this year.

Read: Virat Kohli Strikes Perfect Pose with Anushka Sharma in Throwback Holiday Picture

Tamil film Bigil, starring Vijay in the lead role released on Friday and is receiving much appreciation from the audience. However, Bigil is now available for download online thanks to TamilRockers.

Read: Atlee's Bigil Starring Vijay, Nayanthara Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers: Report

Alia Bhatt makes sure to make her loved ones feel special on their birthdays. On Friday, which happens to be her mother Soni Razdan's birthday, the actress took to social media to share a heartfelt post along with a childhood picture.

Read: Alia Bhatt Goes Nostalgic on Mom Soni Razdan's Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post with Childhood Pic

Pop star Selena Gomez has posted an Instagram Live video requesting fans to "stop tearing other women down". The request comes in the wake of heavy trolling that model Hailey Bieber has been facing ever since Selena released her new single "Lose you to love me".

Read: Stop Tearing Other Women Down: Did Selena Gomez Just Shield Ex-beau Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.