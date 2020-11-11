Twitterati Applaud Sharad Kelkar, Call Him the 'Soul' of Laxmii

As Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Laxmii, previously titled Laxmmi Bomb, was released on an OTT platform, people found out that Sharad Kelkar was the actor playing the role of Laxmii, the original trans woman whose ghost haunts Akshay's character Asif. It was a well-guarded secret as fans were curious to see who would take up the role, originally played by R Sarathkumar in the 2011 film Kanchana.

While Sharad's appearance was brief, the audience was spellbound by his performance. Excited fans took to Twitter to call the actor the soul of the film. Fans also compared his performance to that in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he had played Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

#SharadKelkar started trending on Twitter as fans filled the social networking site with appreciation posts. "In the whole film I loved your performance.. you are amazing, you are fabulous.. I have not missed your any scene.... you have completely nailed and rocked in the Roll.... #Fabulous #SharadKelkar ...@SharadK7 (sic)," one fan wrote. Another called him the GOAT (greatest of all time).

Take a look at fan reactions below:

In the whole film I loved your performance.. you are amazing, you are fabulous.. I have not missed your any scene.... you have completely nailed and rocked in the Roll.... #Fabulous #SharadKelkar ...@SharadK7 — Swagat Shinde (@swagat_shinde) November 10, 2020

@SharadK7What a performance sir! Just outstanding. Your acting, voice, and overall get-up everything is on point. Keep Rocking.#SharadKelkar #Laxmii — Rohi (@rohi_99) November 11, 2020

The 10 minute role of Sharad Kelkar in #LAXMII was Tremendous. — Manish (@Manish_kr_BGP) November 11, 2020

#LaxmiiReview movie is below average 1/2* unpredicted role played and unbelievable acting done by #SharadKelkar. #AshwiniKalsekar best in her comic role. Original #Kanchana is 1000 times better than this. Don't waste money for #Laxmii @akshaykumar don't waste money on remakes. — VK (@jeetu_ltr) November 11, 2020

The only good thing in this movie is Sharad Kelkar's acting. Otherwise Laxmii doesn't even come close to the iconic Kanchana.#Laxmii #LaxmmiBomb — Yuvna (@YUVNA_H) November 11, 2020

After #Tanhaji once again #SharadKelkar IMPRESSES with #LAXMII. What an absolutely BRILLIANT performance! Merely 13-14 minutes role but STOLE the show. Too good! Wanna see you in many more films @SharadK7 sir ✨❤️ — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 9, 2020

Just saw #LaxmiBomb @SharadK7 sir you are awesome!You did super, outstanding performance in Laxmi bomb ❤️ proud to have actors like you❤️ #SharadKelkar ❤️ — Anushka Parab✨ (@Anushka0303) November 9, 2020

Laxmii also stars Kiara Advani, as well as Tusshar Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ayesha Raza, Rajesh Sharma and Tarun Arora among others. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since November 9, 2020.