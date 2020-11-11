News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Movies
2-MIN READ

Twitterati Applaud Sharad Kelkar, Call Him the 'Soul' of Laxmii

Twitterati Applaud Sharad Kelkar, Call Him the 'Soul' of Laxmii

Actor Sharad Kelkar's brief performance as Laxmii left Twitterati spellbound as they called him the 'soul' of the film. Sharad's role was played by R Sarathkumar in Kanchana.

As Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Laxmii, previously titled Laxmmi Bomb, was released on an OTT platform, people found out that Sharad Kelkar was the actor playing the role of Laxmii, the original trans woman whose ghost haunts Akshay's character Asif. It was a well-guarded secret as fans were curious to see who would take up the role, originally played by R Sarathkumar in the 2011 film Kanchana.

While Sharad's appearance was brief, the audience was spellbound by his performance. Excited fans took to Twitter to call the actor the soul of the film. Fans also compared his performance to that in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he had played Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

#SharadKelkar started trending on Twitter as fans filled the social networking site with appreciation posts. "In the whole film I loved your performance.. you are amazing, you are fabulous.. I have not missed your any scene.... you have completely nailed and rocked in the Roll.... #Fabulous #SharadKelkar ...@SharadK7 (sic)," one fan wrote. Another called him the GOAT (greatest of all time).

Take a look at fan reactions below:

Laxmii also stars Kiara Advani, as well as Tusshar Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ayesha Raza, Rajesh Sharma and Tarun Arora among others. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since November 9, 2020.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...