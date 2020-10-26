Twitterati Call Out Sonu Sood for 'Fake' Philanthropy, Here's His Response

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turned messiah of sorts for the distressed and underprivileged amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. From sending stranded migrants in various parts of the country back to their hometowns to booking chartered flights for students stuck abroad, Sonu left no stones unturned in forwarding a helping hand to those who needed him the most.

However, a recent social media post by Sonu led many to believe that his charity work during the pandemic is nothing more than a PR gig of his team. After this recent episode came to light, Sonu was dubbed by many a 'scam artist' too.

On Sunday, Sonu responded to a Twitter user's cry for help as their son had to undergo an open heart surgery. Netizens raised suspicion as Sonu's Twitter handle was tagged in the original post that was made out.

Tomorrow your son will be admitted to SRCC Hospital Mumbai. Surgery will be scheduled this week ❣️ https://t.co/nym4H8Z2gr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Sonu's tweet for volunteering to help a person's child undergo a complicated surgery.

Check Snehalmisal8's profile:Created in Oct 2020Only One tweetTweets without mentioning Sonu Sood still he quoted her.Thousands of tweets of needy people mentioned him. NO RESPONSE!If this isn't PR then what's this? https://t.co/tHgQhzItCf — BALA (@erbmjha) October 25, 2020

Looks like Sonu Sood literally got some super powers, the user doesn't tag him or mentions the city he is from but Sonu Baba gets to know everything,,,lol heights of PR stunt‍♀️#Sonu pic.twitter.com/CSj9pkvCZ6 — Rashmi Singh (@rashmisingh_235) October 25, 2020

The first one tagged Sonu Sood but still gets unnoticed while the ones who don't even tag him gets his response. Truly great. pic.twitter.com/izGqwdarzu — Vinnie Tiwari ️ (@TiwariVinnie) October 25, 2020

Sonu Sir is God. He literally can see a tweet without being tagged, knows the location of the patient that it's Mumbai. Sonu Sood is the Kalki Avatar we all have been waiting. https://t.co/BLYJWVsRn3 — तोहार Masked ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) October 25, 2020

Responding to hate posts, Sonu shared a snap of an excel sheet of the needy that his team may have prepared in advance. He also wrote, "That’s the best part brother. I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand. Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him. Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers (sic)."

That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about“INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers https://t.co/f7Hhqrv95X pic.twitter.com/sObQBJdUuO — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

On the movies front, Sonu will feature in Bollywood film Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chillar. The shoot on the project has already begun.