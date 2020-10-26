News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
2-MIN READ

Twitterati Call Out Sonu Sood for 'Fake' Philanthropy, Here's His Response

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was called out on social media for responding to a person who did not even tag him in their tweet. Sonu also hit back at haters later.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turned messiah of sorts for the distressed and underprivileged amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. From sending stranded migrants in various parts of the country back to their hometowns to booking chartered flights for students stuck abroad, Sonu left no stones unturned in forwarding a helping hand to those who needed him the most.

However, a recent social media post by Sonu led many to believe that his charity work during the pandemic is nothing more than a PR gig of his team. After this recent episode came to light, Sonu was dubbed by many a 'scam artist' too.

On Sunday, Sonu responded to a Twitter user's cry for help as their son had to undergo an open heart surgery. Netizens raised suspicion as Sonu's Twitter handle was tagged in the original post that was made out.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Sonu's tweet for volunteering to help a person's child undergo a complicated surgery.

Responding to hate posts, Sonu shared a snap of an excel sheet of the needy that his team may have prepared in advance. He also wrote, "That’s the best part brother. I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand. Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him. Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers (sic)."

On the movies front, Sonu will feature in Bollywood film Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chillar. The shoot on the project has already begun.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...