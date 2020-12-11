Twitterati Congratulate Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on 3rd Wedding Anniversary, 'Virushka' Becomes Top Trend

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an exclusive ceremony at Italy's breathtaking Borgo Finocchieto, far away from paparazzi in a private affair, and then had revealed the news on social media with a picture of the ceremony. Till date, their wedding videos make the fans ask for more.

The couple is celebrating their third wedding anniversary today and #Virushka is already trending on Twitter. Hashtag "Virushka" became one of the trending topics on the micro-blogging site, with fans of both congratulating them and extending good wishes. Many fans posted wedding pictures of the celebrity couple. Take a look at Virat's post.

To mark the occasion, Kohli took to social media to share a black-and-white picture with Anushka along with the caption: "3 years and onto a lifetime together." Just two after being shared, the post has been liked by over 85k users with 5k retweets.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

In a recent update, Twitter shared that in the 'Celebrities with Babies and Pregnancy Announcements' in 2020 category, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli emerged on the top spot. Virat Kohli's tweet announcing wife Anushka's pregnancy was the most liked tweet of the year. Twitter India declared this in a tweet earlier this week.

The most Liked Tweet of 2020 2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Here's wishing Virat and Anushka a happy wedding anniversary