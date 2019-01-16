Twitterati Decode What 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Teaser Trailer Reveals About 'Avengers Endgame'
Soon after the release of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer, fans started speculating about the film's timeline in relation to 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame'.
Although Sony's Amy Pascal had previously hinted that the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home is set "minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps as a story," fans have taken upon themselves to clear the air.
Sharing the screenshot of Peter Parker's passport from the trailer, one noted, "It’s missing the years on the dates they are trying to hide if it’s before or after endgame," while another wrote, "Soooo! In the Far From Home Trailer, Fury says, "so nice to finally meet you Spider-Man" and then Peter says, "you're Nick Fury." Which seems to imply... Peter and Nick Fury do not meet in Endgame."
Take a look:
Soooo! In the Far From Home Trailer, Fury says, "so nice to finally meet you Spider-Man" and then Peter says, "you're Nick Fury." Which seems to imply...— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) January 15, 2019
Peter and Nick Fury do not meet in Endgame.
pic.twitter.com/5l7zn7cE5n
Huh... look at that. They're hiding the YEAR on Peter's passport. Maybe Far From Home is a prequel to Infinity War after all? I mean... why hide the year? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/aLPy7t4EUx— John Campea (@johncampea) January 15, 2019
Fans: Marvel, please tell us Peter's ok after Infinity War!!!!— Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 15, 2019
Marvel: Here's his passport with no years on it. pic.twitter.com/7vDH7t0Rsr
it’s missing the years on the dates they are trying to hide if it’s before or after endgame pic.twitter.com/76oP6RPTQz— aims 62 (@spidrlingpeter) January 15, 2019
Tony Stark is not seen OR heard in the #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer.— Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) January 15, 2019
The line people THINK is Tony is Happy Hogan. He's telling Peter (sadly) that he's alone, while sitting on a Stark private plane... pic.twitter.com/w0zghG02KK
A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return in the role of Peter Parker, whose superheroic alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson). In the trailer, we are introduced to a new character called Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who is fighting against a group of immortal beings called Elementals. Tower Bridge also appears to be under attack and Peter's classmates are caught up in the chaos, with multiple lightning blazing around them.
The nearly three-minutes-long trailer also gives a sneak peek into Peter's budding love story as he bounces around Italy and London flirting with Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya.
The movie, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.
