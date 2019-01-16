Twitterati Decode What 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Teaser Trailer Reveals About 'Avengers Endgame'

Soooo! In the Far From Home Trailer, Fury says, "so nice to finally meet you Spider-Man" and then Peter says, "you're Nick Fury." Which seems to imply...



Peter and Nick Fury do not meet in Endgame.



Peter and Nick Fury do not meet in Endgame.

Huh... look at that. They're hiding the YEAR on Peter's passport. Maybe Far From Home is a prequel to Infinity War after all? I mean... why hide the year? Thoughts?

Fans: Marvel, please tell us Peter's ok after Infinity War!!!!



Fans: Marvel, please tell us Peter's ok after Infinity War!!!!

Marvel: Here's his passport with no years on it.

it's missing the years on the dates they are trying to hide if it's before or after endgame

Tony Stark is not seen OR heard in the #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer.



Tony Stark is not seen OR heard in the #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer.

The line people THINK is Tony is Happy Hogan. He's telling Peter (sadly) that he's alone, while sitting on a Stark private plane...