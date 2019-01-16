LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twitterati Decode What 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Teaser Trailer Reveals About 'Avengers Endgame'

Soon after the release of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer, fans started speculating about the film's timeline in relation to 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame'.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Spider-Man: Far from Home has impressed Marvel fans with its first teaser trailer, which also introduces us to a new character called Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Soon after its release, Marvelmaniacs started speculating about the film's timeline in relation to Avengers: Infinity War and its upcoming sequel Avengers: Endgame. It's reached to the point where they are sharing the screengrab of Peter Parker's passport from the trailer just so that they can figure out whether or not the movie takes place before the events of Infinity War or after those of Endgame, when all of the superheroes who got wiped out at the end of the former, including Spider-Man, will presumably return for the final battle.

Although Sony's Amy Pascal had previously hinted that the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home is set "minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps as a story," fans have taken upon themselves to clear the air.

Sharing the screenshot of Peter Parker's passport from the trailer, one noted, "It’s missing the years on the dates they are trying to hide if it’s before or after endgame," while another wrote, "Soooo! In the Far From Home Trailer, Fury says, "so nice to finally meet you Spider-Man" and then Peter says, "you're Nick Fury." Which seems to imply... Peter and Nick Fury do not meet in Endgame."

Take a look:
















A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return in the role of Peter Parker, whose superheroic alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson). In the trailer, we are introduced to a new character called Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who is fighting against a group of immortal beings called Elementals. Tower Bridge also appears to be under attack and Peter's classmates are caught up in the chaos, with multiple lightning blazing around them.

The nearly three-minutes-long trailer also gives a sneak peek into Peter's budding love story as he bounces around Italy and London flirting with Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya.

The movie, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.

Follow @news18movies for more
