2-MIN READ

Twitterati Flood Internet with Memes After Ramayana, Mahabharata Return During COVID-19 Lockdown

Twitterati Flood Internet with Memes After Ramayana, Mahabharata Return During COVID-19 Lockdown

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and BR Chopra's Mahabharata have started re-telecast amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Indians have shared memes on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Share this:

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and BR Chopra's Mahabharata on Doordarshan were two shows that shaped many people's childhoods. This fact was proven again when Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, announced on Friday that the two shows were going to be re-telecast amidst the 21 day coronavirus lockdown.

After a successful first day re-runs of both the shows, the internet has been flooded with tweets of nostalgia, as well as memes by people.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Not only did people become nostalgic, Twitter in its own, did not forget to make memes about DD's sudden rise in popularity. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar were also trolled. Take a look below:


Meanwhile, the ministry has also announced that Byomkesh Bakshi starring Rajit Kapoor and Circus starring Shah Rukh Khan will also be re-telecast amidst the coronavirus lockdown.


Share this:

