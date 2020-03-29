Twitterati Flood Internet with Memes After Ramayana, Mahabharata Return During COVID-19 Lockdown

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and BR Chopra's Mahabharata on Doordarshan were two shows that shaped many people's childhoods. This fact was proven again when Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, announced on Friday that the two shows were going to be re-telecast amidst the 21 day coronavirus lockdown.

After a successful first day re-runs of both the shows, the internet has been flooded with tweets of nostalgia, as well as memes by people.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan. so glad it’s restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology. pic.twitter.com/ZFc4X0oTFl — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 28, 2020

Full attendance infront of the TV @ 9am. We are re-living our childhood (I was 7 years old and my parents bought a Bush TV for me to see this show)... my kids might never understand but I’m happy they are watching with me. #Ramayan @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pYIM7zj4wD — Shweta Shalini (@shweta_shalini) March 28, 2020

Entire nation seems to be tuned in



जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/yw7IxrKHuO — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 28, 2020

Remembered waching Ramayana with whole family and neighbours who didn't have TV also used to gather. TV room used to get full. Never seen such excitement for any serial those days.#Nostalgic #Ramayan #Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/qSj9zkL3hj — Aman Gautam (@aman_gautam1) March 28, 2020

In the world of Amazon Prime & Netflix



I’m watching 32 year old show Ramayan



And recalling old memories #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/2w7ptcCWbN — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) March 28, 2020

#Mahabharata on DD Bharti

Being #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai fan I feel extremely lucky to relieve those days pic.twitter.com/PauorE3LBS — heer (@Heeriye1) March 28, 2020

Not only did people become nostalgic, Twitter in its own, did not forget to make memes about DD's sudden rise in popularity. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar were also trolled. Take a look below:





While Everyone is watching Ramayan on DD National today .. #DDNational - - pic.twitter.com/RRezD4K5GQ — ᛕ' मीलॉर्ड (@BackBencher_Hut) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the ministry has also announced that Byomkesh Bakshi starring Rajit Kapoor and Circus starring Shah Rukh Khan will also be re-telecast amidst the coronavirus lockdown.





Follow @News18Movies for more

