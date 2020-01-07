Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Twitterati Had a Field Day as Aditya Roy, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest

The much awaited Mohit Suri directorial came out with it's first official trailer on Monday. Apart from drawing a mixed reaction, the dialogues proved to be a sure shot meme-worthy content.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Twitterati Had a Field Day as Aditya Roy, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest
The much awaited Mohit Suri directorial came out with it's first official trailer on Monday. Apart from drawing a mixed reaction, the dialogues proved to be a sure shot meme-worthy content.

Within hours of the trailer release of Mohit Suri’s upcoming psychological thriller Malang, Twitterati had a field day as they expressed their reaction with some hilarious memes.

A few dialogues, specifically one by Aditya Roy Kapoor where he says “Ye raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, Abhi bahot kuch hona baaki hain,” seemed to have appealed the most.

Check some of a few of them below:

bwhdgguwgfydhdhhddjdhdhd

However, this hasn’t bothered movie’s lead pair Aditya and Disha Patani. At the trailer launch, Disha opened up about memes of her movie doing rounds and said, “. “Personally, when I see memes, I really enjoy them. So, it’s good that we are making people laugh or happy,” she said. “As they say, it’s better to be talked about than not talked about,” Aditya said.”

The movie also stars Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and Amruta Khanvilkar. The movie shows Aditya, Disha, Anil and Kunal on a killing spree for their own reasons. Audience also seems to have liked the sizzling chemistry of the new on screen pair of Aditya and Disha, who have collaborated for the first time.

Director Mohit has been quite confident about his venture. Returning to direction after a three year hiatus, he said, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”

Watch the official trailer here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram