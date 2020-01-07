Twitterati Had a Field Day as Aditya Roy, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest

Within hours of the trailer release of Mohit Suri’s upcoming psychological thriller Malang, Twitterati had a field day as they expressed their reaction with some hilarious memes.

A few dialogues, specifically one by Aditya Roy Kapoor where he says “Ye raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, Abhi bahot kuch hona baaki hain,” seemed to have appealed the most.

Check some of a few of them below:

Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM Boss:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer slapped younger sibling How they explained it to my parents pic.twitter.com/34dDMIT87q — ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer When you are talking to your lover on the phone at night and your parents see you. pic.twitter.com/BgFq9yRwx8 — Súráj Síngh (@SrjSngh1) January 6, 2020

When you propose her and she said “Kal soch ke bataungi” You to your excited heart: #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/hq1vFU8epb — Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) January 6, 2020

Bestfriend: Main Relationship mein aane ka soch raha hoon Me: #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/Gr8Ss9SAZt — Nasticissist (@nasticissist) January 6, 2020

When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/7zPckGikeG — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 6, 2020

However, this hasn’t bothered movie’s lead pair Aditya and Disha Patani. At the trailer launch, Disha opened up about memes of her movie doing rounds and said, “. “Personally, when I see memes, I really enjoy them. So, it’s good that we are making people laugh or happy,” she said. “As they say, it’s better to be talked about than not talked about,” Aditya said.”

The movie also stars Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and Amruta Khanvilkar. The movie shows Aditya, Disha, Anil and Kunal on a killing spree for their own reasons. Audience also seems to have liked the sizzling chemistry of the new on screen pair of Aditya and Disha, who have collaborated for the first time.

Director Mohit has been quite confident about his venture. Returning to direction after a three year hiatus, he said, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”

Watch the official trailer here:

