Twitterati Had a Field Day as Aditya Roy, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest
The much awaited Mohit Suri directorial came out with it's first official trailer on Monday. Apart from drawing a mixed reaction, the dialogues proved to be a sure shot meme-worthy content.
The much awaited Mohit Suri directorial came out with it's first official trailer on Monday. Apart from drawing a mixed reaction, the dialogues proved to be a sure shot meme-worthy content.
Within hours of the trailer release of Mohit Suri’s upcoming psychological thriller Malang, Twitterati had a field day as they expressed their reaction with some hilarious memes.
A few dialogues, specifically one by Aditya Roy Kapoor where he says “Ye raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, Abhi bahot kuch hona baaki hain,” seemed to have appealed the most.
Check some of a few of them below:
Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM
Boss:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020
To all the people who told me, "Engineering karle bohot scope hai"#MalangFirstLook#MalangTrailer #Malang#Engineering pic.twitter.com/JEMDTePkwU — Marwari Baniya (@marwari_baniya) January 6, 2020
slapped younger sibling
How they explained it to my parents pic.twitter.com/34dDMIT87q
— ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) January 6, 2020
bwhdgguwgfydhdhhddjdhdhd
#MalangTrailer When you are talking to your lover on the phone at night and your parents see you. pic.twitter.com/BgFq9yRwx8 — Súráj Síngh (@SrjSngh1) January 6, 2020
When you propose her and she said “Kal soch ke bataungi”
You to your excited heart: #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/hq1vFU8epb
— Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) January 6, 2020
Engineers one night before exam.#MalangTrailer #Engineering pic.twitter.com/CaDLiu41vz — Marwari Baniya (@marwari_baniya) January 6, 2020
Error 404: Calvin not found#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/nvDxECexZ2
— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) January 6, 2020
Emmm..What a Punch!😌#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/EMlRzRquMF — आदित्य (@MuradsAdi) January 6, 2020
Bestfriend: Main Relationship mein aane ka soch raha hoon
Me: #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/Gr8Ss9SAZt
— Nasticissist (@nasticissist) January 6, 2020
When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/7zPckGikeG — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 6, 2020
However, this hasn’t bothered movie’s lead pair Aditya and Disha Patani. At the trailer launch, Disha opened up about memes of her movie doing rounds and said, “. “Personally, when I see memes, I really enjoy them. So, it’s good that we are making people laugh or happy,” she said. “As they say, it’s better to be talked about than not talked about,” Aditya said.”
The movie also stars Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and Amruta Khanvilkar. The movie shows Aditya, Disha, Anil and Kunal on a killing spree for their own reasons. Audience also seems to have liked the sizzling chemistry of the new on screen pair of Aditya and Disha, who have collaborated for the first time.
Director Mohit has been quite confident about his venture. Returning to direction after a three year hiatus, he said, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”
Watch the official trailer here:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone
- Upgrade Your PC to Windows 10 For Free Right Now; No Windows 7 Updates From January 14