Twitterati Lash Out at Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer for Rape Joke
Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is set to release on December 6.
Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh has been the talk of the town ever since it began shooting. The 1978 remake starring Kartik Aaryan recently unveiled its trailer, which showed Kartik in a fresh role, playing a married man with a number of lies and secrets. While many lauded the trailer for its comic timing, it was called out by netizens for cracking a rape joke that a lot of audiences seem to be furious about.
In the trailer, in a scene, Kartik is seen ranting about feeling sex-starved to his best friend, Aparshakti Khurana. He berates that a husband by asking for sex becomes a beggar and if a husband tricks his wife into sex then he is a rapist. The humour did not go down well with Twitterati and left them wondering if the film is stooping low enough to joke about marital rape. Sample these tweets:
Did the monologue in the trailer of #PatiPatniAurWoh seriously just defend marital rape????
— Antara Lahiri (@AntaraLahiri) November 4, 2019
#PatiPatniAurWoh #PatiPatniAurWohtrailer ...so the whole team of this movie think rape is a joke..."balatkaar" is not a joke and no wife would tag her husband as "balatkaari" just for fun...stop justifying stupidity just bcoz ur need a rhyming scheme in ur dialogues..!!! — Apurva (@Apurva81287066) November 4, 2019
Saw trailer of #PatiPatniAurWoh and what a shameful statement what says that "Rape" is a "Jugad Sex"
Utterly disgraced by this dialogue and atleast didn't expect this from @TheAaryanKartik .
— Aaftab Alam ❤️ (@SRKian_Aaftab) November 4, 2019
Its 2019 and still people think it's okay to joke about rape! Cringeworthy at all levels! #PatiPatniAurWoh — Swetha Girirajan (@GirirajanSwetha) November 4, 2019
The controversy surrounding the film is not fresh and has been addressed earlier as well. Fans had criticized the film's concept as being sexist in the past. At the time Bhumi Pednekar had come to the film's rescue defending it stating that the script had erased all her doubts against the film. She told IANS, "The story is very empowering to both genders. I think that the makers made sure that this does not turn into a sexist, baseless film. I do not think anyone who is part of this film, including us actors, belong to that school. We were extremely conscious of the fact that we do not end up making it into a sexist comment."
At the moment it seems that Pednekar's comments have not done enough to appease fans. For now, only the film can turn the tide in favour of the film. Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will be releasing on December 6.
