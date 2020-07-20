MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Twitterati Post 'Nepotism' Jokes And Memes On Ishaan Khatter After 'Phone Bhoot' Announcement

Image: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Image: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's production Dhadak, is being trolled for "getting back-to-back big movies because of his connection with Shahid Kapoor."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
Share this:

Ishaan Khatter became the fodder for mean jokes and memes soon after his film 'Phone Bhoot,' also starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was announced on social media. Ishaan, who made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar's production Dhadak, is being trolled for "getting back-to-back big movies in Bollywood because of his connection with Shahid Kapoor." Ishaan is the half-brother of Shahid Kapoor.

Touted to be a horror-comedy, 'Phone Bhoot' will be bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The makers made the announcement on Monday by sharing a clip featuring Ishaan, Katrina, and Siddhant of Gully Boy fame.

As soon as the poster was out, netizens began sharing jokes and memes on Ishaan, with many calling him "a nepo kid."

Bollywood star kids including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, among others, have been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month for riding on the privileges of an insider.

Meanwhile, directed by Gurmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is expected to go on floors later this year and is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Next Story
Loading