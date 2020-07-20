Twitterati Post 'Nepotism' Jokes And Memes On Ishaan Khatter After 'Phone Bhoot' Announcement

Ishaan Khatter became the fodder for mean jokes and memes soon after his film 'Phone Bhoot,' also starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was announced on social media. Ishaan, who made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar's production Dhadak, is being trolled for "getting back-to-back big movies in Bollywood because of his connection with Shahid Kapoor." Ishaan is the half-brother of Shahid Kapoor.

Touted to be a horror-comedy, 'Phone Bhoot' will be bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The makers made the announcement on Monday by sharing a clip featuring Ishaan, Katrina, and Siddhant of Gully Boy fame.

As soon as the poster was out, netizens began sharing jokes and memes on Ishaan, with many calling him "a nepo kid."

Non talented person like #IshaanKhatter is getting movies, why?????? Bollywood Nepotism ::: pic.twitter.com/br5UibYOLR — PHilosophic βҽąʂէ💫 (@Mohitnomics) July 20, 2020

#IshaanKhatter he is trending again and given chance in movies. Despite having no acting skills. pic.twitter.com/YSppRrxnEn — Boycotting everything they are paid is solution! (@Akash_solver) July 20, 2020

Again #IshaanKhatter is trending on twitter*Meanwhile twitter audience rn: pic.twitter.com/rqwfRNUR5p — Ankur : cinemaphile / memer 😉 (@AnkurVerma99) July 20, 2020

The only man with zero godfather in the industryThe only man who told the world you don't need any godfather to be in industryThey were mad @itsSSR didn't have any godfather like #IshaanKhatter in bollywood, yet he was climbing heights so they got jealous and murdered him! pic.twitter.com/u7ny1m4KpK — Boycotting everything they are paid is solution! (@Akash_solver) July 20, 2020

#IshaanKhatterStarkids ke sath banao jitni movies banana hai..But audience is very clear now pic.twitter.com/l7qvvo7rsD — Swati Sahu (@Swatisahu08) July 20, 2020

When I heard #IshaanKhatter is sharing the screen with Katrina KaifLe public pic.twitter.com/bYvodKKtT3 — Vipul Kumar (@vipul_kumar7) July 20, 2020

KON KON YE MOVIE NAHI DEKHEGA... #IshaanKhatter ME TO SEEING ANOTHER NEPOKIDS MOVIE ON TWITTER TRENDING:- pic.twitter.com/fidAOo3ZM7 — vijendra kumar rajpoot (@vijendr79098035) July 20, 2020

Bollywood star kids including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, among others, have been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month for riding on the privileges of an insider.

Meanwhile, directed by Gurmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is expected to go on floors later this year and is scheduled for a 2021 release.