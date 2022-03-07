Twitterati Questions Varun Sood's Character, Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Says: He Is An Honest Man

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has parted ways with actor Varun Sood. In a cryptic note, Divya penned how she wants to ‘breathe and live’ for herself, calling Varun a great man she mentioned that the duo will always cherish the moments they spent together. Following the announcement, fans have been talking about the possible reason behind Varun and Divya’s fallout. One such assumption which was doing rounds on the internet was that Varun might be having an affair with co-star Madhurima Roy. Well, slamming these rumours, Divya has now come out in support of her ex-boyfriend.

The speculations about Varun and Madhurima having an affair were made after the latter uploaded a video on her Instagram story, featuring Varun, and deleted it after the break-up news was shared by Divya. Sharing a recording of Madhurima’s post, a Twitter user wrote," This is the story Madhurima Roy uploaded on her Instagram account writing “a love affair" and also tagged Varun Sood. And after Divya Agarwal announced breakup she deleted all this.

The fan, who was visibly disappointed, urged Divya to “stay strong" and do well in her life.

Ok so this is the story #MadhurimaRoy uploaded on her insta account writing a love affair… Tagging #Varunsood And after #DivyaAgarwal announcing breakup she deleted all this!!What is this man..I just want #DivyaAgarwal to stay strong and do well in her life. pic.twitter.com/YCJyzHaVn0— Awain Rowan (@Awain_Rowan) March 6, 2022

Hours later, Divya set the record straight and lashed out at the trolls for questioning Varun. “Dare anyone say anything about Varun’s character," she wrote and further stated that not all separations happen because of a person’s character. “He is an honest man," she wrote and called out people who spoke ‘rubbish’ about him cheating on her.

Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character!He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish !It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life !Respect— Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) March 6, 2022

Considering all the bashing that Madhurima has been facing, Divya posted a small note for the actress on her Instagram story."You are a sweetheart. Don’t you worry. Love you," Divya wrote.

Sharing Divya’s mention on her Instagram story, Madhurima slammed people “spewing distasteful hate messages" all over her profile.

“Varun and you are dearest, despite anything! Peace out man," she concluded her statement on her Instagram story.

