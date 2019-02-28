LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twitterati Slam Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar for Releasing Kesari Song, Call It Wrong Timing

While fans of Akshay Kumar have loved the new song, Sanu Kehndi, from Kesari, other Twitter users are of the opinion that the release of the song could have been better timed.

News18.com

February 28, 2019
Twitterati Slam Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar for Releasing Kesari Song, Call It Wrong Timing
While fans of Akshay Kumar have loved the new song, Sanu Kehndi, from Kesari, other Twitter users are of the opinion that the release of the song could have been better timed.
Akshay Kumar's promotion of a new song from his upcoming film Kesari has evoked a mixed response. While his fans are delighted to see the the actor in a jovial mood from this otherwise serious period film, others have slammed the release of a happy song at a time when tension between India and Pakistan is on the rise.

The song, titled Sanu Kehndi, was released yesterday, showing Akshay Kumar and the other 21 men, who fought the Battle of Saragarhi against 10,000 Afghan invaders, taking a break from their regimented life.

While fans have commented that they are already dancing to the number, there are some who didn’t like the time of the launch. Comments on Akshay's tweet range from "Big fan of yours sir bit I really don't think this was the right time for such tweet with all the tensions going on in between India and Pakistan" to "Tweet something against these escalating Tensions too".










The film's producer Karan Johar also got flak for promoting the song.







Akshay Kumar plays Havildar Ishar Singh, who was the head of the battalion that fought against 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen in the September 12, 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The movie, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, is directed by Anurag Singh, written by Girish Kohli and Anurag, and produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sunir Khetarpal. It is set to be released on March 21.

