Twitterati Slam Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar for Releasing Kesari Song, Call It Wrong Timing

Big fan of yours sir bit I really don't think this was the right time for such tweet with all the tensions going on in between India and Pakistan 🙏 — Kapil Garg 🇮🇳 (@kgarg_10) February 27, 2019

When whole is in such huge tension wd wts going in our country I dnt appreciate ds tweet.

Even u kno u r reel hero and d 1 who is real should at least get support in such period.

Nuisance tweet. — Rakesh Raw (@RakeshRaw10) February 27, 2019

Sir thoda to waqt dijiye Abhi ham Desh ke halat sath h Abhi Gaana dekhne ka sahi waqt nahi h #IAFPilot #bharat #indianarmy — akram khan (@moakram81810799) February 28, 2019

Not the right time to tweet this! — Varun Kumar (@locked737) February 27, 2019

Inka apna raag chalu hai. Abbe the country is in a grim situation. Promotion baad mein kar liyo — Mumbai कर (@DigitusMedialis) February 27, 2019

Akshay Kumar's promotion of a new song from his upcoming film Kesari has evoked a mixed response. While his fans are delighted to see the the actor in a jovial mood from this otherwise serious period film, others have slammed the release of a happy song at a time when tension between India and Pakistan is on the rise.The song, titled Sanu Kehndi, was released yesterday, showing Akshay Kumar and the other 21 men, who fought the Battle of Saragarhi against 10,000 Afghan invaders, taking a break from their regimented life.While fans have commented that they are already dancing to the number, there are some who didn’t like the time of the launch. Comments on Akshay's tweet range from "Big fan of yours sir bit I really don't think this was the right time for such tweet with all the tensions going on in between India and Pakistan" to "Tweet something against these escalating Tensions too".The film's producer Karan Johar also got flak for promoting the song.Akshay Kumar plays Havildar Ishar Singh, who was the head of the battalion that fought against 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen in the September 12, 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The movie, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, is directed by Anurag Singh, written by Girish Kohli and Anurag, and produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sunir Khetarpal. It is set to be released on March 21.