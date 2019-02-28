English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitterati Slam Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar for Releasing Kesari Song, Call It Wrong Timing
While fans of Akshay Kumar have loved the new song, Sanu Kehndi, from Kesari, other Twitter users are of the opinion that the release of the song could have been better timed.
Akshay Kumar's promotion of a new song from his upcoming film Kesari has evoked a mixed response. While his fans are delighted to see the the actor in a jovial mood from this otherwise serious period film, others have slammed the release of a happy song at a time when tension between India and Pakistan is on the rise.
Big fan of yours sir bit I really don't think this was the right time for such tweet with all the tensions going on in between India and Pakistan 🙏— Kapil Garg 🇮🇳 (@kgarg_10) February 27, 2019
When whole is in such huge tension wd wts going in our country I dnt appreciate ds tweet.— Rakesh Raw (@RakeshRaw10) February 27, 2019
Even u kno u r reel hero and d 1 who is real should at least get support in such period.
Nuisance tweet.
Sir thoda to waqt dijiye Abhi ham Desh ke halat sath h Abhi Gaana dekhne ka sahi waqt nahi h #IAFPilot #bharat #indianarmy— akram khan (@moakram81810799) February 28, 2019
Not the right time to tweet this!— Varun Kumar (@locked737) February 27, 2019
Inka apna raag chalu hai. Abbe the country is in a grim situation. Promotion baad mein kar liyo— Mumbai कर (@DigitusMedialis) February 27, 2019
