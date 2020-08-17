MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Twitterati Unhappy with Aamir Khan for Meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot

Aamir Khan with Emine Erdogan

Aamir Khan with Emine Erdogan

Aamir Khan and Emine Erdogan met in Turkish capital Istanbul while the Bollywood actor landed for completing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot in the country.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 7:34 AM IST
Share this:

Aamir Khan recently jetted off to Turkey with Laal Singh Chaddha crew to finish shoot on the upcoming film. Images of the Secret Superstar actor meeting his fans and obliging them with selfies amid the coronavirus pandemic were going viral on social media and now Aamir has once again attracted attention of netizens after he met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on an official visit in Istanbul.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" Emine wrote on Twitter after holding a meeting with Aamir. She even shared many pictures of the two from their official meet.

However, some netizens were quick to point out that amid strained ties between India and Turkey, it was unwise on behalf of Aamir to hold an official meet with the Turkish First Lady. India’s relationship with Turkey has deteriorated in the past several months, particularly after Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir last year. Turkey has continued to side with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, reported the print.in. A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson recently also commented that removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has not contributed to peace and stability in the region.

Check out some reactions to Aamir's meet with Turkish First Lady.

It is reported that Aamir will soon begin his 40-day-schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Turkey.

Next Story
Loading