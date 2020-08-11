Twitterati Uninstall OTT App Releasing Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 Amid Nepotism Backlash

Amid nepotism backlash, a section of Twitter uninstalled an OTT app that is all set to premiere the comeback film of director Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2. The film, which marks Bhatt's directorial return after two decades, has been in the eye of the storm ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant's demise reignited the debate about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood, following which Sadak 2 star Alia Bhatt started receiving hate comments for riding on the privileges of an insider. Sadak 2, which also stars Pooja Bhatt along with industry insider stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, has been heavily trolled ever since the first look was launched.

On Monday, the hashtag #UninstallHotstar trended on Twitter while many netizens urged people to boycott the Bhatt family's project.

"Nepometer projected 98% person of cast and crew (producers, directors) members of movie #Sadak by Mahesh Bhatt are the products of Nepotism. Nepometer is an initiative by SSR's Brother in law. #BoycottSadak2 #UninstallHotstar," tweeted a user.

"They are not getting any platform to launch any movie or shows. So, they choose hotstar to launch it. We are also ready to teach them a lesson. In their own eyes they are superstar now times has been changed. #UninstallHotstar," wrote another user.

"1 common Individual alone has no power. The people in position of power, think we could be controlled and manipulated by them. But when all the common people unite for a cause. No one can stop them. Let us show that now #JusticeforSSR #uninstallhotstar #BoycottAliaBhatt," expressed another user.

Alia has also turned off the comments section of her social media accounts including Instagram and Twitter. Sadak 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.