Twitterati Urge SS Rajamouli to Direct Ramayan Remake

Ramayan has enjoyed a terrific re-run amid the coronavirus lockdown. It became the most watched TV show across the world and many families sat glued in front of their TV sets as Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan were re-telecast on Doordarshan.

Now, the original re-run of both the serials has ended and fans have a new demand from South director SS Rajamouli, most famous for directing blockbuster period epics Baahubali and Baahubali 2, featuring Prabhas.

Fans of the mythological show want Rajamouli to direct a contemporary version of the Ramayan so that it can be enjoyed even by the posterity. #RajamouliMakeRamayan started trending on social media on Sunday morning, with ardent fans urging the star director to take up the project. Some even claimed that only Rajamouli can do justice to Ramayan, if a remake is ever considered.

Check out some of the reactions to the viral hashtag below.

If Ramayan has to be remade, who else than Rajamouli can create and direct it!#RajamouliMakeRamayan @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/2YUmhVGcYk — सत्यमेव जयते (@rajmohansingh81) May 3, 2020

Written by Sage Valmiki, rewritten by Saint Tulsidas, televised by Ramanand Sagar.. Now next is what?

Directed by @ssrajamouli: Ramayan: The Legend of Raja Ram!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/S8M6JeZ5Zx — Sudhanshu Joshi (@sudhanjoshi) May 3, 2020

Ram is not just a name he is soul of India,his great life is a message for every human on this planet,I request you @ssrajamouli ji to make a grand movie on great life of bhagwan Ram. #RajaMouliMakeRamayan @rajmohansingh81 @RahulKothariBJP pic.twitter.com/GrdNu06pF6 — Ayan Bhatt (@soulofhermit) May 3, 2020

A person who can make a fiction a blockbuster, can surely portray our history and make another world record! @ssrajamouli sir we are waiting!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/OL0auMsCF2 — सौरभ मिश्रा (@saurabhhind_3) May 3, 2020

#RajamouliMakeRamayan

Sir please make a movie like epic Bahubali jai shri ram @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/eN6i4WNnIR — vaibhav mishra ( वैभव मिश्रा ) (@vaibhavgwalior) May 3, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more