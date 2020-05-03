MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Twitterati Urge SS Rajamouli to Direct Ramayan Remake

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli

'Ramayan' and 'Uttar Ramayan' re-runs have ended and now fans have a new demand-- a contemporary remake of the mythological show by director SS Rajamouli.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
Share this:

Ramayan has enjoyed a terrific re-run amid the coronavirus lockdown. It became the most watched TV show across the world and many families sat glued in front of their TV sets as Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan were re-telecast on Doordarshan.

Now, the original re-run of both the serials has ended and fans have a new demand from South director SS Rajamouli, most famous for directing blockbuster period epics Baahubali and Baahubali 2, featuring Prabhas.

Fans of the mythological show want Rajamouli to direct a contemporary version of the Ramayan so that it can be enjoyed even by the posterity. #RajamouliMakeRamayan started trending on social media on Sunday morning, with ardent fans urging the star director to take up the project. Some even claimed that only Rajamouli can do justice to Ramayan, if a remake is ever considered.

Check out some of the reactions to the viral hashtag below.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres