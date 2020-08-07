MOVIES

Twitterati Voice Displeasure as Amitabh Bachchan Does Not Greet on Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan

Amitabh Bachchan was criticised by various members of the Twitterati for not wishing on Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan ceremony, which was held on August 5.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan started trending on Twitter since Friday morning with hashtag 'Amitabh'. Many social media users pointed out that the megastar did not write anything about the Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the first brick of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony was performed by Prime Minister Modi at the auspicious time or 'muhurat' in the holy city in the presence of saints, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Big B, who is quite active on social media and has a sizable number of followers, was pulled by netizens for not tweeting on the Bhumi Pujan ceremony. Here are some fan reactions to the hashtag that started trending in Big B's name on social media.

On the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, celebrities like Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Lata Mangeshkar, filmmaker Ashok Pandit and Kangana Ranaut extended greetings and wishes to the nation.

