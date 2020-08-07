Twitterati Voice Displeasure as Amitabh Bachchan Does Not Greet on Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan

Amitabh Bachchan started trending on Twitter since Friday morning with hashtag 'Amitabh'. Many social media users pointed out that the megastar did not write anything about the Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the first brick of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony was performed by Prime Minister Modi at the auspicious time or 'muhurat' in the holy city in the presence of saints, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Big B, who is quite active on social media and has a sizable number of followers, was pulled by netizens for not tweeting on the Bhumi Pujan ceremony. Here are some fan reactions to the hashtag that started trending in Big B's name on social media.

Entire nation prayed for well being of Amitabh Bachchan. Many went to Mandir did arti for him. Yet, Amitabh didn't tweeted single word on Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan. 500 years of journey, entire nation and media covered by the news but BigB was sleeping. — Arnab Goswami (@arnabofficial7) August 6, 2020

Why Angry Man got Angry with Shree Rama.... @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/y2NOweQBGT — ANOOP KUMAR (@AnoopHimachali) August 7, 2020

Mr. @SrBachchan, are you ashamed or afraid to be a part of #AyodhyaRamMandir Celebration?? You always wish all #Muslims on #Eid without fail. Can you not wish your 100 crore #Hindu brothers on #RamMandir ?? Nation expected you to lead #Bollywood on #RamMandir but you failed!! pic.twitter.com/zDZM2aOKhC — Arun Deshpande (@ArunDeshpande20) August 6, 2020

@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan I respect the efforts you guys put in #hanumanji statue in Shimla Jakhu. But what’s the fear that you couldn’t tweet on #RamTemple at #Ayodhya ? But you can do things at dargaah! You need to stand out and show the change of attitude to #BollywoodMafia pic.twitter.com/98f8EvfAjg — Raman Malik (@ramanmalik) August 7, 2020

Somehow, he managed to wish for Eid while on bed suffering from #ChineseVirus but, wishes for Shri Ram Mandir, no, he is an Atheist Yes, he an atheist. Choose your heroes wisely.@SrBachchan Parda uth gya hai, Wait for the #PanamaPapers pic.twitter.com/7ETkua6w24 — Sudhir Gaur (@sd1733) August 7, 2020

On the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, celebrities like Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Lata Mangeshkar, filmmaker Ashok Pandit and Kangana Ranaut extended greetings and wishes to the nation.